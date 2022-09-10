Fans show survival kit for Rock in Rio: food, water, lubricant and diaper | Rock in Rio 2022

It’s not enough to go to the festival, you have to have tactics. That’s what g1 heard when looking for the best tips to enjoy Rock in Rio without going through trouble and achieving all the goals: from having fun on the grid and having the best view of the favorite show, to not going hungry, not having problems with the sun or diaper rash.

See what’s in the Rock in Rio fan survival kit!

Without hosting, the miner Elivelton Pires26 years old, arrived at Rock in Rio straight from the bus station, with her boyfriend Felipe Braz. As they found the prices of hotels expensive, the couple decided to go straight to the festival. In their bag, they took cookies, water, towel, clothes, deodorant and blanket to take that nap between concerts.

the photographer Andressa Zanchin, 23 years old, who is from Cascavel, Paraná, tried tactics to escape a problem that haunts her: diaper rash. It’s just that due to sweat and friction in her legs, she usually has rashes on her thighs. The solution? Use lubricant. An idea that, according to her, works great.

In addition to the lubricant, Andressa’s bag has snacks, a bottle of water, a fan to fan herself against the heat and painkillers.

next to friends, Gabriella Bezerra23 years old, showed that, in addition to food and water, he carried diapers in his backpack.

The tactic is to guarantee the best place on the grid, without having to leave even to go to the bathroom and was tested in the shows of Post Malone, Justin Bieber and Green Day. The only adjustment was to put more diapers in the bag in case she drinks too much water because of the heat in the city.

“I came on the day of Post Malone and Justin Bieber. Both I wore diapers. It held up a little for the small amount of water I drank”, he evaluates.

the paulista André Soares, 30 years old, spent the night from Thursday (8) to Friday (9) outside the City of Rock, where he had gone to watch the Guns N’ Roses concert.

To face the marathon of sleeping and waking up in line, he took a lunch box, clothes to change, portable cell phone charger, toothbrush and even toilet paper. All to arrive fragrant and clean at the festival.

the analyst Thiago Rodrigues, 35 years old, and the teacher Erika Ceschin, 31, make the marathon line of the festival and watched several shows on alternate days. To withstand the rush, some items are essential: after-sun so you don’t get burned, medicine for back pain caused by standing for a long time and food.