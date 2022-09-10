FGTS birthday loot is targeted by scammers; see Caixa’s guidelines | Economy

After the scams that involved the extraordinary withdrawal, criminals are now using the FGTS birthday withdrawal (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) to access workers’ accounts, withdraw money and even apply for loans.

Although the type of coup is not new, it has registered a greater number of complaints recently.

Caixa Econômica Federal does not report the number of people who sought the bank to complain about the improper withdrawal of money. According to the bank, all information on suspected fraud is considered confidential and exclusively passed on to the Federal Police for analysis and investigation.

“The bank continuously improves the security criteria for accessing its applications and financial transactions, following the best market practices and the necessary developments when observing the way of operating fraudsters and scammers. Thus, the bank employs multiple protection mechanisms and monitoring to improve the security of its systems and mitigate the action of fraudsters, such as data validation, password authentication, document validation and second authentication factor”, says the bank, in a statement.

According to the bank, in case of movement not recognized by the customer, it is possible to file a contestation request at one of the bank’s branches, carrying CPF and identification document.

Scammers access the victim’s FGTS application and select the birthday withdrawal option;

Even if victims do not have a registration on the application, scammers can do this using another email and mobile number;

In addition to withdrawing the available amount, they also take out loans. With this, in addition to the financial loss, the victim is also unable to carry out the withdrawal-termination in case of dismissal without just cause.

Check the box’s guidelines:

In situations with suspected withdrawal:

If the worker observes a withdrawal from his account that he does not recognize, the deadline for completing the analysis of the calculation is up to 60 calendar days, counted from the date of formalization of the registration of the request. According to Caixa, the deadline is given due to the need to obtain information from the financial institution to which the funds were sent.

If the contestation is valid, the amounts are refunded to the FGTS account and the registration data updated based on the information provided by the worker, after due verification, with the cancellation of the option for the birthday withdrawal.

In situations involving change of modality:

The request to investigate evidence of fraud in joining the FGTS Anniversary Saque must be formalized by the worker, at any Caixa unit, by the holder of the linked account or legal representative.

If the withdrawal has not yet been carried out, Caixa affirms that it returns the worker’s withdrawal option and instructs the request to investigate fraud. The deadline for completing the analysis of the calculation is up to 15 business days, counting from the date of formalization of the request registration.

In situations with early withdrawal:

After analyzing the investigation carried out by Caixa, if it is found that there is evidence of fraud in the use of the Saque-Aniversário as a guarantee in a credit operation, the bank says that it will cancel the contracted guarantee.

This includes scheduled transfers to the financial institution regarding the irregular operation and the release of blocked amounts.

How to prevent scams

Caixa states that it does not call or send an email, SMS or WhatsApp requesting an update of registration data. If the customer receives such messages on behalf of the Cashier, he must not respond. The complaint can be made by sending a message to [email protected] As an aid, the bank provides security guidelines on its internet portal.

Caixa recommends that workers only use the bank’s official channels to obtain information about the FGTS withdrawal.

Do not provide passwords or other access data on other websites or applications.

The customer must always be aware of any unusual activity and situation, and especially not click on links received by SMS, WhatsApp or social networks to access accounts and receivables.

Be wary of sensationalist information and “unmissable opportunities”.

Suspicious links can lead to the installation of spy programs, which can be hidden on the cell phone or computer, collecting browsing information and user data

Always use up-to-date browsers and antivirus software.

Caixa never asks for a password and electronic signature on the same page, the signature being typed only through the image of the virtual keyboard.

The worker must register on the official FGTS website and application on Google Play and Apple Store.

It is necessary to verify that the link has https so that the connection is secure for entering data. The same goes for the padlock before the address. User can click it to check security certificate and expiry date.

The worker must also download the official Caixa Tem application (on Google Play or the App Store) and register using their email and mobile number. Once registered in the application, the worker prevents scammers from gaining access to the account.

Anniversary Cash Out available in September

The worker born in September can join the FGTS birthday withdrawal from the 1st. The withdrawal is available for three months, starting on the first working day of the worker’s birthday month, that is, until the end of November.

Currently, the FGTS birthday withdrawal is also released for those born in July and August.

The migration to the birthday withdrawal is optional and must be informed to the Caixa. When choosing the modality, the worker can withdraw a part of the balance from his FGTS accounts.

Established by Law 13,932/19, the FGTS birthday withdrawal allows the worker to withdraw part of the balance of active and inactive FGTS accounts, annually, in the month of his birthday.

Joining the birthday withdrawal is optional and withdrawals can be made through the FGTS app, the FGTS website and Caixa’s internet banking – there is no need to go to a bank branch.

Those who do not opt ​​for membership remain in the standard system, which is withdrawal-withdrawal. Check out the differences between the modes below:

Withdrawal-Termination : system in which the worker, when dismissed without just cause, is entitled to the full withdrawal of the FGTS account, including the termination fine, when due. This is the standard modality in which the worker enters the FGTS.

: system in which the worker, when dismissed without just cause, is entitled to the full withdrawal of the FGTS account, including the termination fine, when due. This is the standard modality in which the worker enters the FGTS. birthday withdrawal: optional system where annually, in the birthday month, the worker can withdraw part of his FGTS balance. If the worker is fired, he will only be able to withdraw the amount referring to the termination fine (the 40% fine paid by the company) and will not be able to withdraw the full amount from the account .

Withdrawal calendar in 2022

Born in January – withdrawals from January 3 to March 31

Born in February – February 1st and April 29th withdrawals

Born in March – withdrawals from March 2 to May 31

Born in April – Withdrawals from April 1st to June 30th

Born in May – looting May 2 to July 29

Born in June – Withdrawals from June 1st to August 31st

Born in July – Withdrawals from July 1st to September 30th

Born in August – Withdrawals from August 1st to October 31st

Born in September – withdrawals from September 1st to November 30th

Born in October – withdrawals from October 3 to December 30

Born in November – Withdrawals from November 1st to January 31st, 2023

Born in December – Withdrawals December 1 to February 28, 2023

Those who opt for the anniversary withdrawal, continue to have the right to withdraw the FGTS balance to their own home, in case of serious illness, retirement and death of the holder and for other cases provided for by law for withdrawal.

How to join the Birthday Loot

