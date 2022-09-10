Filmmakers capture a mega-banquet with dozens of fin whales, the world’s second largest animal; watch | biodiversity

Aesthetically, seeing so many sea giants making the sea bubble around their favorite foods — krill (an iron-rich microcrustacean) and various species of small fish — is in itself mesmerizing. “They looked like cannons in an ancient sea battle,” says wildlife filmmaker Bertie Gregory.

But don’t stop there. fin whales (Balaenoptera physalus), known in English as fin whales, They are the second largest animal in the world, weighing up to 80 tons and reaching up to 27 meters in length. They are second only to the blue whale. In the past, scenes like this were more common, but predatory fishing harmed the population of the species, which lost more than 700,000 individuals throughout the 20th century. Thanks to conservation efforts made in recent decades and the moratorium imposed by the Whaling Commission in 1982 banning commercial whaling, fin whale populations have once again recovered.

Check out the feast with dozens of fin whales below:

There is more. The recordings, which will be part of a new National Geographic show on Disney+, also promise new scientific discoveries. Leigh Hickmott, a British whale biologist on the series, equipped four whales with tags of temporary satellites that will allow scientists to know more about the behavior of the species and its migratory routes.