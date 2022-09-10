Find out who is the only billionaire from Pará on the Forbes list

Every year, the renowned financial magazine Forbes publishes the list of billionaires and this time it showed that São Paulo is, without a doubt, the golden cradle of most of the Brazilian billionaires that are part of the 2022 edition.

Of the 284 super rich listed by the magazine, 113 were born in the state of São Paulo, which has the largest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the country. According to the newspaper, Pará appears with only one billionaire in the state.

The multinational Weg (WEGE3) placed Santa Catarina in second place in the ranking. The state has 38 billionaires, 29 of whom are shareholders of the energy company. Rio de Janeiro appears in third position, with 35 important names, among them the Marinho brothers, from Rede Globo, the four partners of 3G Capital (Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Herrmann Telles, Carlos Alberto da Veiga Sicupira and Alexandre Behring) and members of the Moreira Salles family, from Itaú Unibanco.

Of the 26 federative units in the country plus the Federal District, 14 of them have a Brazilian billionaire born in the state. They are: Bahia, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Pará, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and São Paulo.

Most Brazilian billionaires come from the Southeast region | Disclosure / Forbes Magazine 2022

The biggest billionaire in São Paulo is Eduardo Saverin, second in the general ranking, with an estimated fortune of more than R$ 52.80 billion. Co-founder of Facebook, he saw his fortune decrease by 46% in the last year due to the fall in the shares of the company’s parent company (Meta) in that period.

Following Saverin appears Jacob Safra and his three brothers Esther Safra, Alberto Safra and David Safra. Sons of banker Joseph Yacoub Safra, with an estimated fortune of more than R$ 38.9 billion, an increase of 10% compared to last year’s value.

The top 3 among São Paulo billionaires closes with the Moraes family, owner of the Votorantim group. The fortune estimated at R$ 20.65 billion is divided between the children of founder José Ermírio de Moraes and his grandchildren.

The northern region of the country is represented by only one billionaire: Samuel Barata, born in Pará and owner of the largest share of the Drogarias Pacheco conglomerate. He has a fortune estimated at R$ 8 billion by Forbes and is in the 61st place in the ranking.

The list of billionaires follows the criteria of the North American Forbes, which has equity participation in companies listed on stock exchanges. The cut-off date for the assessment of equity was May 31, 2022.

Check out the states with the highest numbers of billionaires:



Sao Paulo: 113

Santa Catarina: 38

Rio de Janeiro: 35

Minas Gerais: 25

Rio Grande do Sul: 17

Ceará: 16

Pernambuco: 7

Goiás: 6

Paraná: 6

Maranhao: 4

Bahia: 3

Holy Spirit: 1

Para: 1

Paraiba: 1