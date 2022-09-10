Find the 12 points in this logic test that will drive you crazy

You need to find the 12 points that are present in the image below. The challenge seems to be simple, but there is a secret to counting all the necessary elements. It is a logic test in which few people can complete it in a few seconds.

See too: Optical illusion makes image magically appear in white space

How long does it take you to find the 12 points?

To do the challenge correctly, follow the instructions here:

1 – The first rule is not to look at the logic test answer before trying to complete it;

2 – Any point that is present in the image is valid;

3 – Prepare the stopwatch and start the countdown before starting.

Now just look closely at the image of the logic test to find each of the little black dots that are lost on it.

What is the logic test answer?

Many people count 8 dots and simply cannot understand where the other 4 dots are to finish the test. However, they are present in the image, you are just not thinking in a different way to be able to find them.

More experienced netizens may have taken less than 10 seconds to find the 12 points. This is because, with practice, you begin to see things from alternate angles. This is critical to completing the challenge hesitantly in record time.

Warning for the spoiler: see where the 4 hidden points are

As mentioned in the previous image, any point is valid and there are not just the little black dots in the center of the image. You probably forgot to look at the sentences that are drawn in the file.

So the last 4 points are:

1 – The dot that remains in the Interrogation;

2 – The dot present also in the exclamation;

3 – In the “i” of the word “Geniuses” to the dot of the i, which counts as a dot;

4 – Now, the most challenging of all is to take into account the very word “points” that is in the upper sentence.