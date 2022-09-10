Flamengo: Leader asks for Libertadores final in the USA: ‘Cheaper’

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Flamengo, Luiz Eduardo Baptista, known as Bap, complained about the prices that red-black fans will have to pay to watch the Libertadores final in Guayaquil, Ecuador, and suggested that future editions of the continental decision be carried out. in the United States or Europe.

The final between Flamengo and Athletico-PR will take place on October 29, and the great demand has made package prices soar. As UOL Esporte showed in an article published on the 2nd, the cheapest tickets at the time were almost R$ 6 thousand, however, with durations of more than 30 hours of travel on the way because of stopovers. The fastest flights, depending on the date, exceeded R$ 12 thousand.

To justify the thesis, Bap points out that in Miami, Orlando, Dallas, in the United States, Lisbon, in Portugal, and Madrid, in Spain, examples cited by him, there are “larger stadiums” and “abundance of flights and hotels”.

“Why not take the Libertadores final to cities like Miami, Orlando, Dallas, Lisbon, Madrid, for example, where there are bigger stadiums, plenty of flights and hotels? , the visibility would be much higher”, he published.

Several fans criticized the manager’s suggestion, noting that Fla’s official package for the final in Montevideo, Uruguay, host of last year’s Libertadores final, was around R$16,000 without a ticket. Called, among other things, an “elitist”, Bap returned to the social network to counter.

“For those who think it’s elitist, check out the price of tickets, airline tickets and hotels in Guayaquil for the final period. If they can manage it. More expensive than in the places I mentioned.”

