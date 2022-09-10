Flamengo leader questions Guayaquil and suggests USA and Europe as possible venues for future finals | Flamengo

50 days before the Libertadores final, the most important date on the red-black calendar in 2022, fans have mobilized to travel to Guayaquil. But many bump into the high value – packages offered exceed R$ 20 thousand – and the difficulty in getting accommodation. Chairman of the Board of Directors of Flamengo and former vice for external relations, Luiz Eduardo Baptista, known as Bap, questioned the implementation of the decision in Ecuador.

With an eye on future finals, he suggested the United States and Europe as potential hosts.

– Why not take the Libertadores final to cities like Miami, Orlando, Dallas, Lisbon or Madrid, for example, where there are bigger stadiums, plenty of flights and hotels? For fans it would be cheaper due to the volume of offers and for the product the visibility would be much greater – he posted.

+ Pedro celebrates the call-up to the national team: “Here at Flamengo I lived through all the phases”

In contact with the ge, Bap stated that this is not a criticism of the city that houses the traditional Emelec and Barcelona, but rather a prioritization of the internationalization of the continent’s most important competition. A Flamengo manager since 2013, he guarantees that he was always well treated there, where the red-blacks played four times between 2018 and 2021.

– In our region (South America) there is a clear limitation of cities with conditions to receive fans with good hotel infrastructure and different flight options. The exception is Brazil, but it wouldn’t make any sense for the final to always be here, which would end the expected neutrality of the place, given the moment of our clubs. So everything ends up being very expensive in these places.

– See here the options to get to Guayaquil and prices. Regarding hotels, there is no longer any availability at reasonable prices. Flights then, a nightmare. So either the city that hosts the final has a hotel structure and a vast air network or you end up punishing the fans of the clubs,” he said, also citing that the Ecuadorian economy is dollarized.

1 of 3 Luiz Eduardo Baptista is chairman of the Board of Directors of Flamengo — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo Luiz Eduardo Baptista is chairman of the Board of Directors of Flamengo — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo

This Friday, the Spanish newspaper “As” published that FIFA is studying to take the 2022 Club World Cup to the United States, scheduled for 2023.

Aside from the difficulties encountered by fans for the game against Athletico-PR, on October 29, in Guayaquil, Bap says that the best formula for future Libertadores decisions is to take it out of the South American continent. In this way, clubs and the competition itself would have more visibility.

– Regardless of this decision, I believe that Libertadores should really go international. The world would see the final of the biggest tournament on the continent! The attractiveness of the product would be much greater. South American football being taken all over the world.

Finally, Bap highlighted that cities with a more accessible air network and a more diversified hotel network would allow ordinary fans to spend less and, consequently, have greater access to the most important final in South America.

+ Read more Flamengo news

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

2 of 3 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the ge Flamengo podcast 🎧

Watch: all about Flamengo on ge, on Globo and on sportv