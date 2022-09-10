Flamengo sues Globo in court against Cartola FC

Flamengo decided to sue Globo in court to demand that all content related to the club be removed from the Cartola FC game. According to Veja, Rubro-Negro alleges that the broadcaster exploits its brand without contractual provision and generates millionaire revenue for itself.

Before going to court, Flamengo’s first lawsuit against Globo took place in 2020. In this sense, the club asked the company to stop using all content related to the team in the game. On the other hand, the broadcaster claimed that Cartola FC is part of a promotional activity for the Brazilian Championship. Thus, the use of the trademark would contemplate the contract signed between the two parties.

However, Mais Querido understands that the game is a profitable business for the broadcaster and, therefore, does not follow the contract signed between them. In addition, Flamengo understands that Globo should request the use of the brand, as well as pay for its rights.

“By this ordinary action, Flamengo intends to obtain judicial protection to (i) order the defendant to refrain from improperly using its brand and symbols in the Cartola electronic game, (ii) order the defendant to pay compensation due to the violation of trademark right, or, alternatively, (iii) promote the review of the contract to adjust the financial contribution due to Flamengo”, says the club in the action.

Flamengo’s lawsuit against Globo is filed with the 5th Business Court of the Capital District. To support the process, Rubro-Negro gathered data that demonstrate the station’s high revenue with Cartola FC.

In addition to advertising spaces, the club points out that the company charges a monthly fee to users who want to purchase the “Cartola PRO” version. In this way, Flamengo requests that “emergency relief, injunction, to determine that the Defendant abstain from using the Flamengo brand and symbols in the Cartola game”.

O Mais Querido is represented by Marlan Marinho Jr. Lawyers and made claims for compensation and review of the contract with the broadcaster. This is because the club understands that, for the “misuse of the Flamengo brand and symbols”, it should receive an amount that corresponds to Globo’s profits in relation to Cartola FC.

Therefore, the club also understands that the Court must determine the “revision of the contract to rebalance the value of the consideration owed by the defendant, determining in the settlement of the sentence the market value for licensing the use of the author’s trademarks and symbols for the realization of of business along the lines of the game”.

