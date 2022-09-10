Flamengo suggests changing the venue for the Libertadores final

photo: Dana MOREIRA / AFP Barcelona Stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador

Flamengo and the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) still lack the best of relationships. Whenever they can, Flamengo leaders poke the entity. This time it was Luiz Eduardo Baptista, president of the club’s Board of Directors, to complain about the choice of Guayaquil to host the Copa Libertadores final. The Ecuadorian city will host the final between Flamengo and Athletico Paranaense, on October 29.

Baptista recalled the difficulties that Flamengo fans are finding to find hotels and flights to the Ecuadorian city. So he even suggested moving the headquarters to the United States, citing Dallas and Orlando as options.

Showing imagination, the Rubro-Negro board member even thought about taking the tournament to Europe, with the final being in Lisbon or Madrid.

On social media he wrote: “Why not take the Libertadores final to cities like Miami, Orlando, Dallas, Lisbon, Madrid, for example, where there are bigger stadiums, plenty of flights and hotels? of offers and for the product, the visibility would be much greater.”

Conmebol has not officially responded to the criticism of the Flamengo leader. Not even the Hurricane has positioned itself. But today there is no possibility of the place of decision being changed due to professional commitments assumed by the entity.