Florianópolis will have daily low cost international flights; see routes and prices

Florianópolis International Airport will have at least two novelties in the end-of-year period. the argentine airline low cost (low cost) Flybondi announced that it will resume the Florianópolis-Buenos Aires route from December.

The company Azul, in turn, announced six new national routes that should start operating in the same period. Most destinations are cities in Rio Grande do Sul.

Flights to Buenos Aires

According to Flybondi, the route to Florianópolis will resume from December 1st with a daily frequency. Between the months of January and February 2023, there will be two daily flights, on Mondays and Fridays.

Tickets are already on sale and there are fares to Buenos Aires from R$612 each way. The published price is final, including taxes and charges.

The company currently operates in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, with routes carried out since January of this year. In both capitals, fares start at R$874 (Rio de Janeiro-Buenos Aires) and R$475 (São Paulo-Buenos Aires), each way.

Blue

Between December and January, the airline Azul will offer more flights on leisure routes.

There will be 11 new routes in operation in Santa Catarina: six with destination or departure from Florianópolis, two from Chapecó, two from Navegantes and one last that will connect Navegantes and Chapecó.

Check the lines below:

Cuiabá-Florianópolis;

Cuiabá-Chapecó;

Confins-Navegantes;

Florianópolis-Santo Ângelo;

Florianópolis-Pelotas;

Florianópolis-Passo Fundo;

Florianópolis-Santa Maria;

Florianópolis-Uruguaiana;

Navegantes-Santos Dumont;

Navegantes-Chapecó; and

Porto Alegre-Chapecó.

