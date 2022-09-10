Football Manager 2023 will have a PlayStation 5 version

Football Manager 2023 will be released on November 8th, but this time, players will be able to enjoy the simulator experience on PS5. With versions for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch and smartphones, the only console that was left out this time was the PS4.

In 2020, the head of Sports Interactive revealed that he didn’t port to Sony’s next-gen video game, because he didn’t receive the dev kits. Now, the situation seems resolved and the game focused on managing football teams will arrive on the platform:

Football Manager 2023 marks another important step for the franchise, with our debut on two new platforms. Fans have been asking us to produce a PlayStation version for many years, so I’m excited that these players now have the chance to experience what it’s like to be a real football manager.

Football Manager 2023 has several major league licenses

Football Manager 2023 will arrive on PS5 full of news, but for the most passionate about the sport who want an experience worthy of the Champions League, for example, things will get even better. The title is licensed for the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Sports Interactive has promised to bring more information about the game in the month of October. Until then, the expectation is for possible interactions with the DualSense and features made for the console.