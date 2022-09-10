For the 1st time in history, the average time to start a company is below one day, says secretary – Notícias

The Special Secretary for Productivity and Competitiveness of the Ministry of Economy, Alexandre Ywata, said in an interview with Record TV that the average time to start a business in Brazil was below one day for the first time in history.

According to the government, the average time to open a business is currently 23 hours. In January 2019, when Jair Bolsonaro (PL) assumed the Presidency of the Republic, the average was five days and nine hours.

The capital in which it is quickest to formalize a new business is Recife (PE): three hours. Then comes Aracaju (SE), five hours. Vitória (ES) and São Paulo (SP) share the third position, with an average time of six hours to start a company. Among the states, Sergipe is the leader (10 hours). Espírito Santo and Goiás (14 hours) appear in second, followed by Alagoas and Pernambuco (15 hours).





The federal government had a target of reaching an average time of less than 24 hours by January 2023. For the Special Secretary for Productivity and Competitiveness, the target was met in advance thanks to measures that facilitated the work of the entrepreneur looking to open a business .

“The government has made an effort to digitize. The gov.br platform has more than 4,000 digitized services, and the goal is to reach the end of the year with 4,400. In addition, from a regulatory point of view, I would like to highlight the partnership between the National Congress and the federal government regarding the Economic Freedom Act,” Ywata said.

“Among other things, it brings a low risk rating to about 300 activities, which has a faster process for granting permits, etc. for you to get this company up and running. This process of accelerating digital government, added to normative, brings an acceleration in the speed for the opening of new companies”, he added.









Credit

The secretary also highlighted the volume of loans already granted by the second version of the Pronampe (National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses) and PEAC (Emergency Program for Access to Credit) programs.

In 45 days, banks have already released R$ 23.6 billion in loans to MEIs, micro and small entrepreneurs with the guarantee of Pronampe. The forecast is for up to BRL 60 billion in resources by 2024.





The PEAC, with a greater focus on medium-sized companies, released R$ 3.8 billion in 17 days of operation. The goal is to reach R$ 21 billion by next year. Interest varies between 1.57% and 1.75% per month, below market rates.

“These programs are guarantee funds. So, they guarantee up to a certain default limit in the portfolios. The resources are from the banks. The government enters guaranteeing this credit. a difficult situation. The government entering as a guarantor brings security for the banks to make these loans”, highlights Iwata.

The first version of the programs, between 2020 and 2021, totaled BRL 155 billion in loans, with 938 thousand companies served.