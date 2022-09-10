Former police chief Turnowski is cited in plan to kill bookworm

The complaint by the MP-RJ (Rio de Janeiro Public Prosecutor’s Office) that ended with the arrest this morning of former Civil Police chief Allan Turnowski highlights a very close relationship between him and Deputy Maurício Demétrio, arrested last year accused of to head a scheme that demanded bribes from traders in Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro.

According to the MP, since 2016, they have been part of a criminal organization focused on exploiting the animal game.

In messages extracted from cellphones seized from Demétrio, an ally of the bicheiro Fernando Iggnácio — son-in-law of fellow criminal Castor de Andrade and murdered in 2020 — the delegate cites at least three plans to kill rival bookie Rogério de Andrade, Castor’s nephew.

In the first exchange of messages, Demetrius makes reference to an alleged participation of Allan Turnowski, mentioned in the messages as Israel.

“We’ll see, but only next week. Israel went surfing in El Salvador! Damn crickets, man, the world is collapsing and the guy went surfing in El Salvador”, says Demétrio in one of the messages that dealt with the possibility of killing the bicheiro until December 30, 2016.

According to the MP-RJ, the registration of entries and exits from the country provided by the Federal Police indicates that Turnowski traveled to El Salvador on the date of the messages exchanged.

The MP also highlights in the complaint that Maurício Demétrio and the interlocutor —Marcelo José Araújo de Oliveira [outro denunciado à Justiça]— established the amount to be paid to Jorginho [ex-policial civil Jorge Luiz Fernandes] to arrange for the murder of the bicheiro.

Three million reais to be divided equally by Maurício, Marcelo and Turnowski”, says the MP-RJ document.

The investigation says that the murder of Rogério Andrade would be a counterpart for Jorginho to join the group of Urubu – Fernando Iggnácio’s nickname.

Rogério and Iggnácio disputed the control of points of misdemeanor. According to the MP, Demétrio acted as an arm of Iggnácio’s gang in the Civil Police, while Turnowski operated as a double agent, acting on behalf of the two rival bicheiros.

‘We are just one CNPJ’, he said Turnowski

Another exchange of messages found by the police shows that in an undated period, in fear of being arrested, Turnowski asks Demétrio for help and says that if he fell, his partner would fall too, because “we are only one CNPJ”.

“Guru [Demétrio], if he catches me he will catch you, Guru. You have to protect me for you! Shit, are you crazy? We are a CNPJ, a CPF only! Embryo brothers,” says Turnowski in a message.

Demetrius replies, “I’ll do anything.”

According to the MP-RJ complaint, the conversation recovered from Demétrio’s cell phone is one of the main evidences of a connection between the two police officers to benefit offenders.

In the document, the prosecutors state that “Allan Turnowski and Maurício Demetrio joined forces to integrate ORCRIM (Criminal Organization) led by Fernando Iggnácio, the former, as already mentioned, in a veiled way, acting as a double agent between this ORCRIM and Rogério Andrade , while the latter, in a more frank and definite way”.

The operation launched today to arrest Turnowski was a continuation of operations Carta do Corso I and II, which investigates the extortion scheme practiced by the gang commanded by Demetrius.

Turnowski and Demétrio will answer for criminal organization, active and passive corruption and violation of functional secrecy, whose combined sentences exceed 30 years of imprisonment; A possible conviction also leads to the loss of public office.

What the accused say

O UOL contacted Allan Turnowski’s lawyer and has not yet obtained a position on the case.

In a video dated August 11 and published today on social media, the former head of the Civil Police of RJ says he was being politically persecuted and accused a group of the MP of setting him up.

“Why are you going to enter my house? Because of political persecution, you know I’m strong in my campaign and as a federal deputy. Today only you can set up, lie to try to demoralize me and I can’t investigate you because you are protected. you don’t deserve the protection that the MP has,” he said.

Turnowski left his post in the government of RJ to run for a seat as a federal deputy in this year’s PL elections.

The report makes contact with the defense of the delegate Maurício Demétrio about the accusations of the MP-RJ.