Photo: Artemisia’s Royal Jewels





In 70 years of reign and 96 of life, the queen elizabeth II, who died on Thursday afternoon (8), was never seen without some luxurious accessory, her classic Launer bag and a hat or scarf to adorn her always impeccable hairstyle. Among her favorite jewelry, however, a curiosity: a set of aquamarine pieces of the most recognized monarch in the world had the precious stones extracted in Espírito Santo.

In all, the crown vault is estimated to have more than 300 jewels. There are also more than 200 Launer bags (each cost just over £1,100) and thousands of other items, personal accessories and true heirlooms, which, strictly speaking, belong to the royal family. The “Brazilian” piece is kept in the armored place.

It is a set, known for being one of Elizabeth II’s favorites, with aquamarines extracted from the top of Pedra da Onça, in Itarana, in the central mountain region of Espírito Santo.

The gift was given to the monarch in 1958, when the queen visited Brazil, by the then president, Juscelino Kubitschek.

The set which is also set with diamonds comprises a tiara, a necklace, earrings, a brooch, a bracelet and a ring.

THE Pedro Permuy Columnwhich is not silly or anything, found that a report by royal jewelers, from Garards & Co, reveals that all aquamarines, including other jewels given to Elizabeth II by the Brazilian government at other times, have the same tonality and composition. , which indicates that all the stones were removed from the same mine – Espírito Santo, in this case.

Pedra da Onça is famous for having one of the largest aquamarine deposits in the world. At the height of Espírito Santo extraction in the region, businessmen employed more than three thousand people who explored the extraction of the precious mineral.

