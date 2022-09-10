From above, a passenger shows a city filled with smoke that lowered the quality of the air – Environment

With air quality at a very low level, the smoke mist that covers Campo Grande greatly worsens the state of health, especially for those who already suffer from respiratory problems or are more vulnerable, such as children and the elderly. It is worth mentioning that the air in the capital is generally good, with an index from 0 to 40, according to the Laboratory of Atmospheric Sciences at UFMS (Federal University).

Around 10 am this Friday (9), a passenger on a Gol flight, bound for Rio de Janeiro, sent the Campo Grande News images of the Campo Grande area view, covered by a white curtain.

The coordinator of Qualiar, the University’s Air Quality Monitoring Station, Widinei Alves Fernandes explains that the particles suspended in the atmosphere of Campo Grande are micro, and because of that, more harmful to health. “The finer particles originate from combustion, that is, burning or smoke from cars”, he explains.

The data analyzed by the station show that there was a significant deterioration in air quality, with a higher concentration of suspended fragments. At 3 pm today, to give you an idea, the index was at 118, considered bad.

Inpe map shows outbreaks in Amazonas and wind path towards MS. (Photo: National Institute for Space Research)

Another confirmation from Qualiar is the origin of most of this pollution: the fires in the Amazon. Maps show the wind direction and the amount of fires in the Amazon area. There is also an effect of fires in the neighboring country, Bolivia, in addition to local factors, such as fires and vehicle smoke.

“It is important to warn that, especially people from risk groups (elderly, children and people with respiratory and lung diseases) avoid physical activity on these days, because this means breathing more deeply and inhaling more polluted particles”, said Professor Widinei. , reinforcing that “certainly the number of people looking for inhalation in the gas stations will increase”.

The professor also states that there is no way to predict the end of this mass of dry fog over the city and even over other states, such as Mato Grosso and São Paulo. “It will only dissipate if it stops burning or if the winds change direction. As long as the outbreaks remain and the winds continue towards us, it will not pass”, he assesses.

A reader from Campo Grande News sent photos from his apartment window showing the intense fog. (Photo: Straight from the Streets)

Despite that, a good amount of rain could help clear that fog, according to Widinei. However, according to the weather forecast for Campo Grande until next Tuesday, at least, there is no expected rain. “And even if it rains, it will be black rain, very polluting”, he analyzes.

According to pulmonologist Ana Marques, people with respiratory allergies or asthma will suffer more, so it is important to humidify the environment, either with water basins, wet towels or even humidifiers in the spaces. “It is important to avoid leaving the house at peak times, because it will be drier”, she maintains, noting that nasal washing with saline is also important to avoid respiratory problems.