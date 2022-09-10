From the field to finance, Palmeiras and Juventude face off against equals in the Brasileirão | Brazilian series a

The clash between Palmeiras and Juventude, at 9 pm this Saturday, at Allianz Parque, brings together much more than just the leader and lantern of the Brazilian Championship. The alviverdes live inverse moments inside the field and different realities outside it, which translate into different points.

Even with the elimination in the Libertadores semifinal for Athletico-PR, the moment of Palmeiras is still high, with a recent history of great achievements, especially the second championship of the continental tournament. At the beginning of the season, he was champion of São Paulo over São Paulo.

Now focusing exclusively on the Brasileirão, Abel Ferreira’s team has a considerable advantage in the lead in search of a title that the Portuguese coach still doesn’t have in charge of Verdão. With 51 points, they are seven ahead of Flamengo, the runner-up.

1 of 1 Juventude x Palmeiras for the Brasileirão — Photo: Luiz Erbes/AGIF Juventude x Palmeiras for the Brasileirão — Photo: Luiz Erbes/AGIF

On the other hand, Juventude has a season to forget. At Gauchão, he escaped relegation in the last round, with the help of rival Caxias. In the national championship, it has been in the sticking zone since the third round. In last place, with 18 points, eight away from leaving the Z-4. THE board has already admitted the fall to Serie B.

Still in the Brasileirão table, in numbers, they are practically extreme. Palmeiras owns the best attack, with 41 goals, and the best defense, with 18 goals conceded. Juventude has 19 goals, with the second worst attack, while the defense is the most leaked, with 42.

In addition to the clear difference in performance on the field, the financial aspect greatly distances the two clubs. According to the balance sheet released this year, Palmeiras raised in 2021 the amount of R$ 910 million, the largest in its history, also boosted by the titles won. Still, the club is not “swimming in money”.

The Youth of 2021, on the other hand, had a collection of R$ 68 million, 13 times less. An immensely lower number than the São Paulo team, but which represents a lot for the reality of the gauchosboth due to the increase in revenue and the decrease in indebtedness.

However, there was no investment in the formation of the cast for this season. The main focus was on the beginning of the works in the club’s CT. In this way, it is possible to understand a little of the giant difference in the table, with almost triple the points of Palmeiras.

By way of comparison, the teams finished last year’s Brasileirão separated by 20 points (66 to 46), much less than the current 33. Furthermore, Juventude guaranteed its permanence in the national elite in direct dispute with Grêmio until the last round.

Even in the ranking of the average audience of the Brasileirão, there is a lot of divergence. According to the Statistical Spy of the ge, Palmeiras has the third best average, with 35,391 fans per game. Youth, on the other hand, is the penultimate on the list, with only 3,771 people, almost 10 times less.