Fund for Arminio Fraga’s nephews loses 90% of equity and apologizes to shareholders

A misguided bet on the US stock market led to a fall of about 90% in value in a fund owned by the Rio de Janeiro manager. TT Investmentsfounded by two nephews of former president of the Central Bank Arminio Fragawho was one of the shareholders of the investment option, which was launched in 2018.

In a letter sent to shareholders, Arthur Fraga Bahia admits that he set up a risky position in the fund, through the purchase and sale of options from the American company Clarus Corporationa company that produces everything from mountaineering equipment to weapons, which the manager said he “knows deeply”.

“Until a week ago the operation was going well, but five days ago, to get out of the operation, I had to leverage the fund for a few days”, explained Arthur. By doing so, according to him, the fund’s custodian removed the guarantee margin, which forced him to liquidate the position in two days, generating “irreparable losses to the fund”.

“I don’t know where to start apologizing,” the manager wrote in a message posted on social media. “I hope that one day they can forgive me for my mistake.”

Arminius said to the Estadão, which invested in the nephews’ fund right from the start, as “seed capital”, with no relation to Gávea, its manager based in Leblon, the main financial corridor in Rio. “I joined on the first day, they did very well for four years, but they made a mistake”, says the former president of the BC. The economist also said that a large part of his savings is invested in Gávea, but that he makes many investments in parallel, and that “some of them go wrong”.

The information on TT Investimentos’ losses was originally published by columnist Neuza Sanches, from the magazine Look.

Former BC president Arminio Fraga was among the fund’s shareholders that lost 90% of its value Photograph: Fábio Motta/Estadão

The nephew of the former BC president said he “not only lost money” but also “ended his career”. “Know that more than 95% of my equity and that of my partners was in the fund”, he said, still in the letter.

According to data available on the website of Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the fund had, in June of this year, an equity of R$ 21 million, that is, quite small compared to the products of the most well-known managers on the market. Public data show that the manager was already showing a poor performance before the collapse.

In July 2021, the value of the fund was much higher, at R$73 million. Today, the fund’s equity is around R$ 8 million – a drop of exactly 89.04%.

In addition to Clarus, which was by far its largest position, the fund had positions in companies such as the disney and even the XPwhich is listed in the United States, according to the most recent data available, for the end of last year.

Also according to the CVM, the fund had only three shareholders, among them the former president of the BC.