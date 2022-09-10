Gabriel Neves has confirmed knee injury and misses São Paulo

Substituted before the 20th minute of the first half of the game against Atlético-GO, midfielder Gabriel Neves underwent tests this Friday (9), which confirmed an injury to the medial collateral ligament of the player’s right knee. The player will now be absent in São Paulo for the next games.

The Uruguayan suffered a sprained knee during a ball dispute on the side and could not stand to be on the field. In his place, Pablo Maia entered. After the victory on penalties, which guaranteed the classification for the final of the Copa Sudamericana, Neves already had his right leg immobilized and was walking with the aid of crutches. He now becomes a doubt even for the decision of the continental tournament. On October 1st, Tricolor will face Independiente del Valle, from Ecuador, in search of the South American championship. The club does not disclose the estimated time for the return of players.

According to São Paulo, Neves has already started the recovery process with the physiotherapy professionals from the club’s Refis. With the absence of Gabriel Neves, Rogério Ceni will have Pablo Maia, Andrés Colorado and Luan as steering wheel, and the latter has not played in any game since he recovered from surgery on the adductor muscle of his right thigh.

São Paulo returns to the field this Sunday (11), at 4 pm, at Morumbi, when they host Corinthians, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship.

