Gabriel Neves suffers knee ligament injury and will miss Sudamericana final

Gabriel Neves is out of the Copa Sudamericana final. This Friday, after performing an image exam, an injury was found in the medial collateral ligament of the Uruguayan midfielder’s right knee.

Neves was substituted in the first half, after 16 minutes, after feeling severe pain in his right knee. The player, very depressed, had his region immobilized by doctors from São Paulo and left Morumbi on crutches.

At first, the club’s medical department opted for a conservative treatment. Therefore, Gabriel Neves will not undergo surgery to repair the damage to the ligament in his right knee.

São Paulo did not set a deadline for the athlete to return to the pitch, but assured that it is not an injury that can be resolved in 20 days. That’s why Gabriel Neves will be an important absence for Tricolor on October 1, against Independiente Del Valle, from Ecuador, in Cordoba, Argentina.

Gabriel Neves has already started treatment with the physiotherapy professionals at Refis, following the schedule of the medical department. Since being hired in 2021, the Uruguayan has played 40 games for São Paulo, 28 of them in the current season, in which he became one of Rogério Ceni’s starters.

Gabriel Neves has a contract with São Paulo until the end of this year. To acquire it permanently, Tricolor will have to pay 1.7 million dollars (R$ 8.7 million).

