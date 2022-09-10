Goalkeeper Cássio, from Corinthians, wins the Libertadores 2022

Goalkeeper Cássio, from Corinthians, was direct when asked who will take the title of Liberators this year. The athlete said that the cup will go to Athletico Paranaense. Guest of ‘Resenha ESPN’, the goalkeeper also answered other questions about his career and the current season.

Regarding the Copa do Brasil champion, the goalkeeper replied, of course, that they will work hard to make it Corinthians. Cássio named Fábio (Fluminense), Éverson (Atlético-MG) and Weverton (Palmeiras) as the three best goalkeepers in Brazil and Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) as the best in the world.

The wall also recalled the defense against Vasco in the 2012 Libertadores as the most important of his career, said that Tite was the best coach he worked with, Paolo Guerrero the best striker he faced and wanted a Brazilian club to win the World Cup again. clubs as soon as possible.

Flamengo qualified for the Libertadores final by passing Vélez in the semifinals. Rubro-Negro had already beaten Corinthians in the quarterfinals. Athletico Paranaense advanced to the decision by beating Palmeiras. The duel between the two takes place on October 29.