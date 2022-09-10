Gol Last Edition will have an Orbital wheel and price above R$90,000

The VW Gol is one of the longest-lived domestic cars in our market. Until now, it has been 42 years of uninterrupted production, and a diversification of models, engines and versions – from the simplest and stripped with a naturally aspirated 1.0 engine, to powerful ones like the GTi, with a 2.0 engine and plenty of breath. The GTI is even credited with inaugurating electronic fuel injection and a sophisticated electronic ignition system in Brazil.

But now is the farewell time and to celebrate the long career of its champion, Volkswagen will make a farewell series, the Gol Last Edition, and we reveal details of it exclusively. Initially, VW decided to limit its production to 1,000 units. But do not rule out the possibility of increasing this number in case of high demand.

The Gol Last Edition will be launched in the last quarter of this year and sales should extend until the beginning of 2023. The price should be around R$90 thousand. As a reference, today a Gol 1.0 with all the options that the Last Edition will have as standard equipment does not cost less than R$85 thousand.

Gol Last Edition rescues the orbital wheel

One of them is the use of the wheel that became known in the Brazilian market as “Orbital”, which, in fact, are called “Futura”. It comes restyled and darkened, with a design based on the original, and darkened paint in this ultimate version of Golzinho. As a good exclusivity, these darkened taillights will be linked by a black adhesive strip, like the one already seen in the limited edition Vintage, from 2011, and more recently in the Gol GT concept, from 2016.

Black band will link the two taillights (KDesignAG Projection | Disclosure)

In addition, aesthetic items, mirrors and door handles painted in body color and darkened taillights will also be present in the Last Edition version, but can already be found in the fully equipped Gol 0 km.

Stickers

Overall, the car will have a more sporty appeal, with a look that refers to the GTS and GTI, in its proper proportions. The allusive badgets, of course, will not be lacking: there will be some discreet stickers, two emblems positioned on the front fenders indicating the version, and, as icing on the cake, another sticker referring to the model’s 42 years of production, as it existed on the Kombi Last Edition. .

Inside, nothing special, except for the numbered plate exclusive to the series, indicating which unit is produced for the car in question.

Engine will be 1.0

Regarding the engine, much was discussed within the factory whether the Gol Last Edition should be equipped with an EA-211, 1.6-liter, 16-valve engine. It turns out that, for launch at the end of the year, this last batch of Gol should be “issued” to comply with the laws of Proconve L7, a fact that would significantly increase the final price of this very special car.

Therefore, it will have exactly the mechanics of the “common” Gol found in dealerships today: 1.0 three-cylinder, from the same EA-211 family, and a 5-speed manual gearbox. They are up to 75/84 hp of power and 9.7/10.4 mkgf of torque (gasoline/ethanol). Likewise, items such as disc brakes on the front wheels and drums at the rear, as well as power-assisted steering, remain.

Equipment and colors remain

Orbital Wheel is iconic in the Goal line (KDesignAG Projection | Disclosure)

VW’s goal is to move as little as possible in the preparation of the Gol Last Edition, just as Fiat did with the Ciao Uno at the end of 2021. For this, they will remain on the list of equipment already found in the current car, adding only the optional items as items. series in the final version. Everything sold separately on today’s Gol will be standard on Gol Last Edition.

Standard equipment on the VW Gol Last Edition

Air conditioning, power steering, electric front windows, defroster and rear window wiper, three-point seat belts and headrests for all occupants, ISOFIX fixing for child seats will be added to an on-board computer, multifunctional steering wheel, electrically adjustable exterior mirrors and integrated turn signal, electric locks via remote control, rear reading lights, steering column with height and depth adjustment, fog lights, 15” alloy wheels, reverse sensors, multimedia with 6.5” screen. rear electric windows, anti-theft alarm, etc.

Why will Gol go out of line?

The reasons for ending the production of the Gol definitely have nothing to do with its sales figures, as it was the best-selling car in the domestic market last July and is still well positioned in the rankings in August. It also has nothing to do with legislation or mandatory equipment for 2023, after all it meets all the requirements and can remain unchanged until the end of next year. But then what’s the reason?

One of the problems facing VW today is that, in the entire world, there is only one country that continues to produce a platform other than MQB: Brazil. The culprits? Gol and Voyage, made at the PQ24 base and leaving the factory in Taubaté, SP. This is even the most efficient factory of the brand in the world when it comes to infrastructure, logistics, location, efficiency of lines and staff. And all this power only serves to produce Gol and Voyage, since Saveiro is made on a small line in São Bernardo do Campo (SP) and, so far, has not bothered anyone.

Volkswagen factory in Taubaté also produced the up! (Photo: Volkswagen | Publicity)

In other words, we have one of the best Volkswagen factories in the world to produce two obsolete products with an outdated platform. The German matrix has already decreed that it wants Taubaté to produce the products of the modern MQB base as soon as possible. Gol and Voyage ended up becoming two stones in the Brazilian VW’s shoe, and will soon give way to the new restyled Polo and Virtus. The unprecedented Polo Track, which will arrive in 2023, will be the successor to Gol not only in the market, but also in the space of the Taubaté plant.

Internally, everyone wants to see that space in the factory, where Gol and Voyage are produced, free as soon as possible. The reforms to adapt the lines to the MQB modular base have already started at a fast pace.

Goal Last Edition will be played

As it is a historic and very special car, the few 1,000 units will be missing from the market, as the public’s interest will be great and many of them will go into collections. Basically, the car will have more demand than supply, so VW is not ruling out the possibility of eventually doubling the number of Last Edition units by the end of the year. That is, it could be 2,000 units, since the hammer is only beaten for how the car will be, and not how many units produced.

The certainty is that, in a very short space of time, this series will be extremely valued, and, in the hands of collectors and enthusiasts, it will reach R$120,000 without much effort. Due to rarity, the sky is the limit. Bye bye, Goal!

Brief history of the VW Gol

VW Gol GTI: first national car with electronic injection VW Gol GTS had the also famous Drop wheels Gol GTI 2.0 16V – latest sports version of the model (Photo: Volkswagen | Disclosure)

Over these 42 years of its life, the VW hatchback basically had three bodies, divided, according to the brand, into eight generations, more than fifteen different engines (some even from Audi and Ford), manual transmissions of four or five gears , in addition to automated and even automatic with torque converter.

Despite this, only two platforms in these more than four decades: the BX, which lasted until 2013, and the current PQ24 with elements of the PQ25, born in 2008, proving that, despite its success, Golzinho bet on simplicity and easy maintenance. versions? Countless. So successful, it was the sales leader in the Brazilian market for 27 consecutive years, and exported to unconventional countries like Mexico and even Russia!