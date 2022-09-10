‘Gordophobia is not just aversion to fat people, but oppression’

Alex Ribeiro/Personal collection/Personal collection Journalists Naiana Ribeiro, Jessica Balbino and Genize Ribeiro

This Friday (9) iG Delas held the live “Fighting Fatphobia: Fighting for Health, Respect, Access and Rights” to discuss the demands of fat people in society. Next Saturday (10) is celebrated the Day to Combat Fatphobia, which aims to raise awareness about the fight against fatphobia, draw attention to the violence to which the population is subjected and discuss the depathologization of fat bodies.

Join the iG Delas Telegram channel and stay up to date with all the news about beauty, fashion, behavior, sex and much more!

The live broadcast was presented by journalist Naiana Ribeiro, who is a journalist, fat activist and columnist for iG Delas. Jéssica Balbino, journalist, writer and curator in literature, and Genize Ribeiro, journalist and content creator on inclusive fashion, anti-racism and fat activists also participated in the conversation.

“Gordophobia is not just an aversion to fat people, but oppression. It is a structural problem that we see both physically with the lack of access and rights, and symbolically in the oppressions, simply for being fat, whether in the job market or in health, for example”, explains Naiana.

Genize reinforces that, as much as this is a discussion that exists throughout the year, it is important that there is a date to reinforce the anti-rhodophobic fight: “The date is important, precisely, for us to discuss important guidelines such as access and depathologization of our body . It goes far beyond buying clothes or if they don’t think we’re pretty. The problem is that I want to leave my house to go to the market and can’t pass the bus turnstile. It’s having to choose the bar by the size of the chair or thinking a thousand times if I want to go to the movies to spend two hours crammed into a seat”.

Jessica says that the pathologization or not of fat people is a matter that concerns all people: “When we pathologize fat bodies, we read them as sick bodies, which would be invalid to exist socially. However, this is widely read as a choice. It’s almost as if fat people choose to be fat. This is very much based on an extremely medical and sold discourse of the BMI calculation, which is placed as a limiting for that person”.

Watch the full live on the fight against fatphobia:







Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal on Telegram!

The live also had the participation of Laura Almeira, psychologist and co-creator of Rede Dandaras, who addressed health and the body, subjects that she defines as a relationship of power. “We are talking about suffering produced in the social relationship that makes that person [gorda] suffer so much to the point that, many times, they understand that losing weight is the only strategy to exist in this society without this suffering”, he says. See the full video of Laura’s participation:





