Gossip from Velho do Rio puts Filó’s life at risk in Pantanal

Pantanal has been a great success in plim-plim programming. And not to lose the habit, the column reveals everything that will happen in the next chapters of the plot of Bruno Luperi.

In scenes that will air from next week on Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera, Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) will confess to Juma (Alanis Guillen) that Tadeu (Zé Loreto) is not the biological son of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira).

“Tadeu is an elongated thread… He is a thread of affection… No one has the same blood anymore than his. One is a thread..But it is as much thread of it as the others”, will say the entity leaving the young woman without ground. “I thought he was his son plus Filó… Sêo Zé Leôncio thinks that Tadeu is really his son…”, will finish Juma keeping the great secret of Filó (Dira Paes).

Old River (Osmar Prado) in Pantanal

Pantanal is written by Bruno Luperi, based on the original novel written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa. The artistic direction is by Rogério Gomes, direction by Walter Carvalho, Davi Alves, Beta Richard and Noa Bressane. The production is by Luciana Monteiro and Andrea Kelly, and the genre direction is by José Luiz Villamarim.

