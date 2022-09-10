Gossip from Velho do Rio puts Filó’s life at risk in Pantanal

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 14 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Gossip from Velho do Rio puts Filó’s life at risk in Pantanal 0 Views

Disclosure / TV Globo

Old River (Osmar Prado) in Pantanal

Advertising

Could not load ad

Pantanal has been a great success in plim-plim programming. And not to lose the habit, the column reveals everything that will happen in the next chapters of the plot of Bruno Luperi.

In scenes that will air from next week on Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera, Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) will confess to Juma (Alanis Guillen) that Tadeu (Zé Loreto) is not the biological son of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira).

Continues after advertising

Could not load ad

Tadeu is an elongated thread… He is a thread of affection… No one has the same blood anymore than his. One is a thread..But it is as much thread of it as the others”, will say the entity leaving the young woman without ground. “I thought he was his son plus Filó… Sêo Zé Leôncio thinks that Tadeu is really his son…”, will finish Juma keeping the great secret of Filó (Dira Paes).

Old River (Osmar Prado) in Pantanal

Pantanal is written by Bruno Luperi, based on the original novel written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa. The artistic direction is by Rogério Gomes, direction by Walter Carvalho, Davi Alves, Beta Richard and Noa Bressane. The production is by Luciana Monteiro and Andrea Kelly, and the genre direction is by José Luiz Villamarim.

Read other articles by this columnist CLICKING HERE.

Advertising

Could not load ad

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Green Day devil, Avril Lavigne ‘no mute’ and emo nostalgia: how was the 5th day of Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

Emo nostalgia and pop punk was the flagship of this Friday (9th), at Rock in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved