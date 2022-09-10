Green Day devil, Avril Lavigne ‘no mute’ and emo nostalgia: how was the 5th day of Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

Emo nostalgia and pop punk was the flagship of this Friday (9th), at Rock in Rio 2022. Green Day got excited by closing the Mundo Stage, with the right to a fan on stage and a proposal of marriage. in the best show of the festival so far.

Earlier, Fall Out Boy presented a little bit of each phase of their career, with the seven albums contemplated, but they played a little rock and only stirred (slightly) the audience with their pop punk phase in the 2000s.

Still on the Mundo stage, Billy Idol was lost in the slower part of the show, but he picked up the rapids, respecting the title of “grandfather of emo”. And who opened the works was the Capital Inicial, in the eighth and little innovative show in the Rio de Janeiro festival.

Avril Lavigne’s fans suffered from the bad sound on the Sunset Stage. The singer even seemed willing, made speeches that almost no one understood and was even cut in the last song, “I’m with you”.

The first year of Rock in Rio was celebrated in the show “1985: A Homagem”, with Alceu Valença, Elba Ramalho and Ivan Lins. Luísa Sonza sang “Love of My Life”, by Queen, at the final show.

Jão singing Cazuza at the heights, and Di Ferreiro and Vitor Kley also rocked the Friday afternoon on the Sunset Stage.

With twenty minutes Green Day had by far the best show of Rock in Rio so far: Billie Joe devilish, a fan on stage singing “Know your enemy”, another couple of fans getting engaged and the biggest crowd they’ve ever managed to gather in front of the Mundo Stage in 2022. The repertoire was dominated by “American Idiot” (2004), with less space for the band’s other great album, “Dookie” (1994) – missing “She”, for example. Read more.

Fall Out Boy presented a little bit of each phase of their career, with the seven albums contemplated, but they played a little rock and only stirred (slightly) the public with the pop punk phase of the 2000s. You can notice a little soul and R&B in the vocals of Patrick Stump, who says he is influenced by these styles; and lots of electronic rock in the only song taken from “Mania”, 2018’s quasi-experimental album. Read more.

The most exciting moments in the show by Billy Idol, a 66-year-old English singer, are still the same as they were over 30 years ago, when he was at Rock in Rio 1991, at Maracanã. There was also room for romantic ballads, such as “Eyes without a face”. But the live version is just an embarrassment. Billy Idol misses the entrance twice, gets lost with the tempo and the arrangement is basically simplified to compensate for the singer’s limitations. Read more.

“Capital Inicial is completing 40 years on the road and life begins at 40”, celebrated Dinho Ouro Preto at the opening of the main stage of Rock in Rio. Despite the talk of renewal, little has changed. In its 8th participation, the group repeated the setlist with the same hits as always, released between the late 1980s and early 2000s, without major surprises in the arrangements. Read more.

There were people who complained about Avril Lavigne being cast on the Sunset Stage, and not in the biggest space in Rock in Rio, the Mundo Stage. Little did they know it would be worse: she played on the “silent stage” of the festival. The singer started Sunset’s closing show with a huge sound failure. The worst thing is that Avril seemed lively and friendly, contrary to reports of a cold show in São Paulo. But only those who were up front could understand and reciprocate. Read more.

The tribute to the festival’s first year was marked by political tone and nostalgia. Alceu Valença and Blitz stood out among the guests for the special show. Luísa Sonza was responsible for singing “Love of My Life”, by Queen, accompanied by Andreas Kisser. The pop singer handled well the responsibility of reproducing one of the most emblematic scenes in the festival’s history. Read more.

Jão remembered Cazuza the way he would have liked: exaggerated. Lyrics about intense and (almost always) unsuccessful loves. Crying fans singing in chorus and remembering their own pain in the elbows. Performances by the singer, who dances, jumps, sits on the floor and climbs on the table. References to Cazuza (1958-1990), declared inspiration of the 27-year-old musician. On the Sunset Stage, the last part was more prominent. Jão dedicated a good part of the show to a tribute to Cazuza. He received on stage the singer’s mother, Lucinha Araújo. Read more.

The opening of the Sunset Stage can be compared to a time machine whose mechanism is programmed to return a little less than 20 years in the past – around the beginning of the 2000s, when emocore dominated part of the music charts, the last time in which something close to rock occupied a prominent place in the mainstream. Permanent vocalist of NXZero – one of the exponents of that time –, Di Ferrero joined Vitor Kley to warm up the stage. Read more.

