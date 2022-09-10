Green Day does pop-punk baylon with devilish Billie Joe and proposal at Rock In Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

With twenty minutes Green Day had by far the best show of Rock in Rio so far: Billie Joe devilish, a fan on stage singing “Know your enemy”, another couple of fans getting engaged and the biggest crowd they’ve ever managed to gather in front of the World Stage in 2022.

The 50-year-old vocalist and guitarist, 20 years old, managed to hold that mood for almost two hours at the closing show this Friday (9). It was a smashing performance that the audience deserved after a day of irregular shows.

There was still time for the third ascent of a Brazilian fan to the stage, to play guitar on “Knowledge”, by Operation Ivy. In this part, Billie Joe wrapped himself in a Brazilian flag, which he received from the public. On it was written, in English, “No to racism, no to fascism, no to sexism.” He later also showed an LGBTQIA+ flag.

The repertoire was dominated by “American Idiot” (2004), with less space for the band’s other great album, “Dookie” (1994) – missing “She”, for example.

Green Day show at Rock in Rio has marriage proposal

There’s still time for covers and quotes like “Rock and Roll All Nite”, by Kiss, and “Iron Man”, by Black Sabbath – a little unnecessary for a band with plenty of songs, but that help to give the atmosphere of a baylon pop. -punk.

For almost two decades now, they’ve already transitioned from a band of great chaotic punk shows to one of great arena rock shows, with fireworks and pyrotechnics to spare.

The only downside to their previous shows in Brazil was Billie Joe’s tendency to wind up the set with jokes and speeches. With the festival’s greater time limitation, it was perfect.

Keeping the crowd buzzing right behind the Ferris wheel throughout the show with hits from the 90s (“When I come around”, “Basket case”) and 2000s (“American Idiot”, “Minority”) was a scene beautiful that no one has achieved so far.

Green Day fan takes the stage and gets emotional with the singer