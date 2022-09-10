Green Day fans resort to the diaper tactic to not lose their place on the Rock in Rio grid: ‘It feels like it’s going to leak, but it won’t’ | Rock in Rio 2022

Green Day fans repeated the tactic of the first week of the festival and are using diapers to control the urge to go to the bathroom and not miss the best place on the grid and check out the band’s show on Palco Mundo this Friday (9).

Justin Bieber fans wear diapers to get through the day at Rock in Rio

The tactic was tested by Gabriella Bezerra, 23, last week during concerts by Post Malone and Justin Bieber, and ended up infecting her friends Renata Costa, Lívia de Oliveira and Bárbara Matos. Or rather, almost all of them, since Barbara preferred a disposable pad to a diaper.

“I came on the day of Post Malone and Justin Bieber. Both I wore diapers. It held up a little for the small amount of water I drank,” she says.

For this Friday, and the high temperatures that were in the City of Rock, Gabriella was careful with extra diapers in her bag in case one just couldn’t handle the water replacement she asked for.

Tactical novices speak from experience

Meanwhile, Renata from Bahia and Lívia from Pernambuco, who adopted the practice for the first time, were still trying to get used to the accessory.

“It feels kind of bad that it’s going to leak, but it doesn’t. [vaza]”, says Renata, who spent 20 hours on a bus to watch Green Day at Rock in Rio, and doesn’t want to miss the best view from the stage.

Her friend Lívia, also embarrassed, accompanies: “It’s the way”, she says.

2 of 2 Bárbara, Gabriella, Lívia and Renata: Green Day fans and grid — Photo: Laura Rocha/g1 Bárbara, Gabriella, Lívia and Renata: fans of Green Day and grid — Photo: Laura Rocha/g1

The student Bárbara Matos opted for disposable absorbents. She thinks the diaper tactic is overkill and will try to control herself with the feminine item. She just didn’t skimp on the love for the band, and even provided a permanent pen to try to get autographed and get her third tattoo in honor of the group.

What will be the Green Day setlist? Band debuts at Rock in Rio in show that reviews career

“I thought diapers were too exaggerated. If I drop something, I can hold it”, he defines.