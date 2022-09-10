Heads up! Auxílio Brasil coup can take money from you

Scammers have used Auxílio Brasil as a way to capture more victims. Find out how it works and how to avoid it!

Scammers have used several ways to deceive victims in Brazil. One of them is through Auxílio Brasil, a Federal Government social program that currently serves more than 20 million families. With the generation of links and sending via Whatsapp, criminals have found new ways to apply fraud.

The use of links for scams is quite common. This type of activity is known as “phishing” and has been used by scammers for quite some time. With just one click, people can offer their key data and even banking information without realizing it.

Aid Brazil coup

The Auxílio Brasil scam works as follows: text messages claim that the government is offering R$2,500 through the program. To find out if the citizen is entitled, it is necessary to access the link and provide some personal data. It looks like a blow, however, many people can end up falling into this situation.

With personal data in hand, several actions can be taken on behalf of the victim.

How to avoid fraud?

It is worth mentioning that the value of the installment of Auxílio Brasil, from August to December of this year, is R$ 600. Any amount that exceeds this value should generate distrust.

Payment is made monthly according to the final NIS number. Calendars with dates can be easily found on websites. But, attention, always look for official and safe sites.

In addition, information about the benefit is only available on official channels. There is no sending of messages on any kind of related subject. That is, whenever you receive texts about Auxílio Brasil, look elsewhere. Give preference to official channels.

Do not click on links sent by WhatsApp until you know exactly what it is about. Even if it comes from a trusted person, this contact can be another victim and is only passing on the blow.

Do a quick Google search or look for someone who can confirm the veracity of the message. Finally, scams can generate numerous problems for their victims. Stay tuned!

Official channels of Auxílio Brasil

Any information can be consulted through official government channels. If you have any questions, just call the Ministry of Citizenship’s Call Center on 121. By informing the CPF and the NIS number (Social Identification Number), the citizen will have access to the service.

Another option is the Caixa Tem and Auxílio Brasil apps, available for iOS and Android. Caixa Econômica Federal also provides information by calling 111.

