Health plan operator suffers hacker attack last Friday (9)

With an important presence in the city of Rio de Janeiro, the health plan operator Golden Cross suffered a hacker attack last Friday, (9).

According to a statement from the company to the newspaper Valor, it “identified systemic instability caused by a security incident (cyber-attack) that affected part of its systems, which, as a preventive measure, were interrupted or are in operation under a system of emergency. contingency.”

Image: Tero Vesalainen/Shutterstock

In addition, users have filed complaints against the Golden Cross website, claiming that it has been offline since the beginning of the week.

To reverse the hacker attack, Golden Cross, in partnership with PwC – an auditing multinational that also had its Twitter account in Venezuela hacked this week -, reported that it is working to normalize the system and service.

US seizes $30 million worth of cryptocurrencies stolen in hacker attack

According to Chainalysis, a crypto intelligence firm, the United States has seized more than $30 million worth of cryptocurrencies. These digital currencies were stolen in a North Korean-linked hacker attack of the popular online game Axie Infinity.

In a blog post, the company said it played an important role in cryptocurrency recovery, enforcing US law and other cryptographic organizations, without naming them, in the first recovery of cryptocurrency stolen by a group of North Korean hackers.

According to Chainalysis, the seizures account for about 10% of the total funds stolen in March from the Ronin Network, a side chain built for the game Axie Infinity.

