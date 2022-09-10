Health workers protest for compliance with the floor

Mobilization of health workers in front of the Recife City Hall headquarters (Handout)

This Friday (9), the Union of Community Health Agents and Agents to Combat Endemic Diseases of Pernambuco (SindAces-PE) protest in front of the Recife City Hall headquarters demanding the immediate implementation of the Floor in the Positions and Careers Plan of the agents.

According to the president of SindiAces-PE, Graciliano Gama, the mobilization is another attempt to make the city hall comply with what was determined by law, in addition to offering better working conditions. “The resource for the payment of the floor arrived in July of this year, but the city is only passing it as a complement and did not value the health agents within the career plan. career, I’m taking a loss of more than R$ 500.

Graciliano details that currently the initial national minimum wage is R$ 2,424 and, with the appreciation of the career plan, he can have a salary of up to R$ 3 thousand.

“The city hall is positioning itself to postpone it to 2023 and we don’t accept that. That’s why we’re gathered here today, we’re going to close traffic and keep walking to the center of the city”, clarifies the president.

O Read Now requested a position from the City Hall of Recife and is awaiting a response.