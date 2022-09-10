His Majesty, the silence – 09/09/2022 – Leandro Narloch

The British call “stiff upper lip” the custom of standing firm, remaining silent and not showing emotion in the face of adversity. In the literal translation, it means to keep the “upper lip rigid”, and not trembling like someone who is about to burst into tears.

The expression defines Elizabeth II’s style. The queen spoke little, made a point of expressing few emotions or virtues in public. In the seventy years of the longest reign in British history, she made very few political statements: she stood above the controversies that divided her subjects.

Keeping quiet isn’t usually a quality—unless you live in a time like ours, intoxicated by the accumulation of opinions, flags, and displays of indignation.

Born before the creation of the internet, television and when radio was still popular, the queen was heavily criticized for not adapting to the media and social networks. She didn’t act like celebrities who were always ready to post cute things and show themselves deeply concerned about some topic of the moment.

Even in 1997, when Britons wept in a Latin American way over the death of Princess Diana, Prime Minister Tony Blair had to insist that the Queen move her lips for a public statement.

But when social media became a scream of moral exhibitionists, the queen’s silent style became an asset. Unlike the raucous celebrity crowd, Elizabeth II exuded majesty by being quiet.

“His silence, which seemed an old-fashioned anachronism, began to feel prescient, even refreshing,” the Economist magazine said in an article on Thursday.

It was a posture opposite to that of the Twitterer with stones in his hand and blood in his eyes, which betrays a serious character flaw in anyone with whom he disagrees. This one tries to conquer spaces dividing society, while the queen used serenity to preserve the royal family.

His children and grandchildren could not resist the temptation of the networks and the whiny interviews on TV shows. Prince Charles gave the Brits a hard time with his hollow opinions in defense of homeopathy, against illegal fishing in Patagonia and the new skyscrapers of London, among many others. It’s one of the reasons he’s less popular than his mother.

Many people today sigh for likes, reach, and followers that validate the importance they place on themselves. Queen Elizabeth II showed that nobility, real nobility, is being eloquent through silence.