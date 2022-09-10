How much does it cost to install solar energy at home?

The increase in energy costs in Brazil grew by an average of 183% in the last ten years

There are several lines of financing pegged to the IPCA or pre-fixed interest in the market.

The installation finance portion may be below or equal to the average amount that the consumer usually pays on the electricity bill.

The tariff readjustments in the electricity bill can bring negative surprises to the consumer at the end of the month, even when consumption habits are maintained. According to data from Solfacil, a photovoltaic system financing company, the increase in energy costs in Brazil has grown by an average of 183% in the last ten years.

Read too

In practice, the high means that, in a decade, the electricity bill of Brazilians almost doubled for the same consumption pattern. On the other hand, installing a photovoltaic system can offer consumers the freedom to generate their own energy and be exempt from electricity bill inflation.

The cost will depend on the energy consumption pattern of each residence. According to Lucas Donato, director of Pop Energy, before determining the budget, an analysis is carried out to understand the need for each home to define the number of panels that will meet the energy demand.

“With the analysis, the number of solar panels and kilowatts that must be generated will be determined to achieve maximum energy consumption. An estimate of the cost of implementing the system, considering a residence of four people, is around R$ 15 thousand to R$ 25 thousand”, explains Donato.

According to the simulation carried out by Portal Solar, a photovoltaic system franchise company, the budget for an average consumption of R$ 500 in Brazil can vary from R$ 20 thousand to R$ 35 thousand. The State of São Paulo is the region where this value is the highest, with an average investment of R$ 33.7 thousand.

The budget would be enough to install a system capable of generating energy for a monthly consumption of R$ 500. The return on this investment occurs after six years.

In the North region the cost of installation is more affordable. In comparison with the State of São Paulo, the consumer can save about R$ 12 thousand. “This average value includes the complete package, from installation to purchase of equipment”, explains Rodolfo Meyer, CEO of Portal Solar. “The reduction provided by solar energy in the electricity bill reaches, in some cases, 95%”, he adds.

The remaining 5% of the electricity bill refers to the costs of public lighting and the availability tariff of the concessionaires. The value of this tax is, on average, R$ 60 per month, but it can vary according to the state. The cost ensures that, in cases of consumption above the power generation capacity of the photovoltaic system, the energy demand is met by the conventional electricity system.

Payment methods

If the consumer does not have enough value to pay the photovoltaic system in cash, financing appears as an affordable alternative. There are lines of credit available in the market where the installment of the financing is below or equal to the average of the electricity bill paid by the consumer. The strategy allows the loan repayment to remain within the households’ budgetary conditions.

However, Donato points out that the customer must be aware of the conditions of each credit line so as not to have surprises in the value of the installments. “There are banks that work with pre-fixed rates, in which the first is equal to the last, and there are banks with varying installments based on the IPCA (National Broad Consumer Price Index) and the interest rate”, he warns. Currently, in the market, the personal loan has interest of up to 466% per year, as shown in this report.

Banco BV is part of the financial institutions that offer lines of credit with pre-fixed rates for this type of financing. According to Iasmym Jorge, general manager of Meu Financiamento Solar (the bank’s loan program), the amount can be paid in up to 84 installments with a grace period of 120 days (four months) for the payment of the first installment.

“Most clients still prefer to finance in 60 installments. However, paying in 96 installments is highly considered in small and medium-sized commercial projects”, explains Jorge. Regarding the grace period, the most sought after by consumers is 90 days.

The ease of payment terms stimulated a 318% increase in demand for lines of credit for installing photovoltaic energy in the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2021, according to data from Meu Financiamento Solar.

Our editors indicate these contents for you to invest even better