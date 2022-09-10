how was Avril Lavigne’s concert on the Sunset Stage

Avril Lavigne took to the Sunset stage at Rock in Rio 2022 today to a crowd of excited fans who endured the entire day under a 38°C sun. Right away, you can see two aspects: she doesn’t really age, and the crowd is too big for the stage.

Repeating the same mistake as last Saturday, the organization of Rock in Rio underestimated the impact of a singer to give space to musicians with a smaller audience.

In the first week of the festival, Rock in Rio put Luísa Sonza on the Sunset and Jota Quest no Mundo stage, the biggest of the event. Her audience was much larger (and the show much more lively). This week, again: on Friday, Avril Lavigne performed at Sunset to a packed and swarming crowd, while Billy Idol had a smaller and much quieter audience in the world.

This affects the quality of the show in several ways: the space is cramped, and unbearably hot (because on a 40°C day, a crowd can get a lot worse).

During the day, several people became ill due to the temperature, and were removed from the grid. In addition to the discomfort of the squeeze, the sound of the stage is not designed to reach so many people – and whoever is at the back or side of the audience ends up with a low and noisy music.

But even that greatly disheartened the public. Avril attracted a crowd of people who, in addition to dancing too much, sang in unison all the songs on the setlist – it was almost a simultaneous karaoke for 100 thousand people.

The songs presented today marked the singer’s timeline. With tracks from “Love Sux” (2022), the artist excited the audience as much as she did with tracks from “Let Go” (2002), including the classics “Sk8r Boi” and “Complicated.”

But perhaps most impressive and noteworthy is that Avril herself has barely changed. Yes, the internet joke is true: she doesn’t seem to age. Aside from a much-needed clothing and makeup update, she could be the 17-year-old who rocked MTV with “Sk8r Boi.” It’s quite impressive to see the joviality. She’s 37 with a face like… I don’t know, she has the same face as always!

Avril’s pink and black look, with her blonde hair colored by streaks, is already iconic. It was presented with the stunning “Girlfriend”, from 2007. And it’s still the same!

Avril’s consistency, however, goes beyond looks. The fans show they are there with her.

In the audience, you could see many faces in their late 30s, like the singer. These are people who grew up during the “emo” phase of the world, and shared their adolescence with Avril. On Rock in Rio’s “emo day”, which in addition to Avril Lavigne has Fall Out Boy and Green Day, faces seem happy, and “emotion” emerges, whether it’s for people happy with the comeback of the style, or for those who never gave up wearing black and listening to sad songs.

The emo comeback and the ovation to Avril Lavigne, again, report that Rock in Rio should pay more attention to the public, shows, moods – and make a better distribution.

Rock in Rio has the most ’emo’ day of the 2022 edition; see photos

Public arrives for a day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães / UOL

1 / 15

Audience arrives for the 5th day

Audience arrives for a day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães / UOL

Public took great care in the look for the emo day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães / UOL

two / 15

Audience fancies the look

Public took great care in the look for the emo day at Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães / UOL

Di Ferrero and Vitor Kley play at Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

3 / 15

Di Ferrero and Vitor Kley

Di Ferrero and Vitor Kley play on the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Di Ferrero performs at the Sunset Stage at Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

4 / 15

Di Ferrero

Singer Di Ferrero opened the presentations on the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Vitor Kley plays guitar at Rock in Rio - ROBERTO FILHO / BRAZIL NEWS.

5 / 15

Vitor Kley plays guitar at Rock in Rio

ROBERTO FILHO / BRAZIL NEWS.

Model Isabeli Fontana with her son Zion, accompanies her boyfriend, Di Ferrero, at Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

6 / 15

Isabeli Fontana and her son Zion

Model Isabeli Fontana with her son Zion, accompanies her boyfriend, Di Ferrero, at Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Actress Malu Rodrigues accompanies Di Ferrero and Vitor Kley's concert at Rock in Rio - ROBERTO FILHO / BRAZIL NEWS.

7 / 15

Malu Rodrigues

Actress Malu Rodrigues accompanies Di Ferrero and Vitor Kley’s concert at Rock in Rio

ROBERTO FILHO / BRAZIL NEWS.

Jão fills the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

8 / 15

Jão on the Sunset stage

Singer Jão fills the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Audience on the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio to see Jão - Zô Guimarães/UOL

9 / 15

Fans of Jan

Public on the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio to see Jão

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Public faces heat of almost 40 degrees and huge queues for the Rock in Rio drinking fountain - Filipe Pavão/UOL

10 / 15

queue for the drinking fountain

Public faces heat of almost 40 degrees and huge queues for the Rock in Rio drinking fountain

Filipe Pavão/UOL

Capital Inicial opens the fifth day of concerts on the Mundo stage, at Rock in Rio 2022 - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

11 / 15

Initial Capital

Capital Inicial opens the fifth day of concerts on the Mundo stage, at Rock in Rio 2022

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Fans enjoy the show of Capital Inicial at Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

12 / 15

Initial Capital Fans

Fans enjoy the show of Capital Inicial on the fifth day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Billy Idol performs on the fifth day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

13 / 15

Billy Idol on the World Stage

Billy Idol took the Mundo stage on the fifth day of Rock in Rio and rocked the audience with his classics, such as Eyes without a face”.

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Avril Lavigne performs on the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

14 / 15

Avril Lavigne on the Sunset Stage

The singer Avril Lavigne excited the audience and filled the space of the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Avril Lavigne on the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

15 / 15

Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne delivered everything and more when performing on the Sunset stage. The singer sang her hits like “Staker Boy” and “Smile”

Zô Guimarães/UOL

