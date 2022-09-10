“I can not take it anymore”; Sonia Abrão says that she is saturated with news from the couple Viih Tube and Eliezer; The journalist still points out that the couple is a bluff

Columnist Vladimir Alves brought one to discuss on the program A Tarde É Sua, this Friday (9), which was not well received by presenter Sonia Abrão. The journalist, who returned after being away for a long time due to health problems, is not at all interested in what the ex-BBBs couple does to remain in the headlines.

The journalist didn’t like it at all! She even withdrew from the program bench. “Shall we go for a walk?”, said Felipe Campos. “I was there alone”, released the journalist. The lovebirds wedding was not real, but an action for a brand of glasses and there is no validity to make the marriage legal.

Vladimir didn’t give up! Alone, the colleague continued talking about the story while the other columnists kept an eye behind the cameras. “You at home are seeing what I have to go through. But you know that this marriage is all bluff.”, emphasized Vladimir. There was a lot of buzz and apparently the columnist didn’t like talking to himself.

“Did you believe it, sweetheart? The couple is a bluff. Let’s go back, poor thing knows nothing innocent. Believed”, fired the presenter. She also adds that she is not in the mood to hear more news from the couple. “Help, I can’t take it anymore. They force, they keep creating factoids. It’s not really to be believed”, finished.