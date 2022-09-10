I gave up on the birthday withdrawal and was fired, can I withdraw the FGTS?

The worker who works with a formal contract has the right to withdraw the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) in cases provided for by law, such as unfair dismissal and purchase of a home. In addition to the more traditional modalities, there is also the birthday loot.

Those who opt for it can withdraw a percentage of the balance from their linked accounts, every year, in the month of their birth. This amount depends on the accumulated amount, and can vary from 50% to 5% of the total, plus an additional fixed installment of up to BRL 2,900.

But what happens when the citizen migrates to the birthday loot, gives up on withdrawing the money and is fired? Can he withdraw the FGTS in this situation?

The answer is no. Even if they regret the change and return to the initial modality, the worker must comply with a grace period of 24 months (two years). The withdrawal-withdrawal becomes available again only after the 25th month following the request.

This happens because those who choose the birthday withdrawal give up withdrawing the full FGTS in case of dismissal. The termination penalty of 40%, on the other hand, remains your right.

New job

The amount that was “stuck” after dismissal in the previous job cannot be redeemed in the event of dismissal from a new job. Even having returned for withdrawal, the rules of the modality are valid only for new employment contracts.

The amount referring to the birthday withdrawal that was not withdrawn within the correct period can only be withdrawn in other situations provided for by law, such as buying a home, retirement and others.