Ibovespa rises more than 2% and has a positive weekly balance; dollar drops to R$ 5.14 and loses 0.73% in the week

The Ibovespa ended the session this Friday (9) with an expressive rise, having a series of factors favorable to the performance of the index. The B3 benchmark index followed the rise of the New York Stock Exchanges and was also boosted by weighty stocks, which gained momentum with the appreciation of the stocks. commodities in the international market. Thus, the Exchange ends not only the day, but also the week with a positive balance.

It was a shorter week with two major holidays and below-average liquidity. On Monday (5), the New York Stock Exchanges did not open due to Labor Day. Around here, B3 did not work on Wednesday (7), with the celebrations of Independence Day. But the last few days have also been troubled, with the news of gas supply cuts to Europe by Russian state-owned Gazprom, a series of economic indicators and new speeches by Federal Reserve leaders about fighting inflation in the United States.

“We have been seeing pessimism in the market for two weeks because the Fed has kept a speech hawkish that American inflation is not even close to being controlled and interest rates should rise more rigorously. This continues to be the tone of the markets and what we saw today was another correction over the last two weeks”, says Bruno Komura, an analyst at Ouro Preto Investimentos.

This Friday, the Ibovespa closed up 2.17%, at 112,300 points. The volume traded on the day was R$ 24.42 billion. In the week, the index accumulated a high of 1.3%.

Among the most important stocks in the portfolio, Vale’s shares (VALE3) stand out, which rose 7.81% and closed among the highest in the index. The paper reflected the appreciation of iron ore, which rose nearly 4% today on the Chinese Dalian Stock Exchange, after Beijing signaled new measures to stimulate the economy. Steel companies were also a highlight and CSN (CSNA3) was the second biggest rise on the Ibovespa, rising 8.87%.

Oil also rose today in the international market, but failed to give Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) breath, which closed with a slight drop in today’s trading session.

“Petrobras has an electoral issue that may be holding the role, even with high oil”, says Juan Espinhel, investment specialist at Ivest Consultoria. According to him, state-owned companies tend to suffer more now, with the presidential elections approaching.

Stocks in the consumer and services sector also led the Brazilian stock exchange gains today. The papers reacted to the perspective of lower inflation, after the August IPCA presented deflation for the second consecutive month. Americanas (AMER3) was the biggest rise on the Ibovespa today, up 9.31%. Goal (GOLL4) and Azul (BLUE4) also entered the top 5advancing 7.58% and 7.35%, respectively

Future interest rates retreated with the expectation of a loosening of the monetary cycle. At the after hours, the DIF25 and DIF27 interest rates dropped 8 points, to 11.66% and 11.31% respectively. DIF29 dropped 7 points to 11.42%.

The commercial dollar closed the day down 1.13%, at R$5.147 on purchases and R$5.148 on sale. In the week, the American currency accumulates a fall of 0.73%.

The New York Stock Exchanges also closed the day and the week in positive territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1.19% to 32,151 points, up 2.84% for the week. The S&P500 was up 1.53% to 4,067 points and a weekly gain of 3.83%. Nasdaq rose 2.11% to 12,112 points, with a positive balance of 4.22% for the week.

The highlight on the American agenda for next week is the consumer price index (CPI), to be released on Tuesday the 13th. full picture of the American inflation scenario. Here in Brazil, political issues continue to have repercussions that take up more of the news than form the price. [na Bolsa]. I believe the market has already priced the first and second rounds [das eleições]”, concludes Espinhel.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP strategist reveals 6 cheap stocks to buy today.

Related