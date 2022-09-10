In a meeting with evangelicals, Lula says that God directs his steps

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Friday (9.Sep.2022) with evangelical supporters in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro. In a speech full of references to his mother, Dona Lindu, the presidential candidate said he was guided by God, criticized those who use religion to ask for votes and called his main opponent, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), a liar.

“If there’s a Brazilian who doesn’t need to prove he believes in God, that Brazilian is me. I wouldn’t have gotten where I am if it wasn’t for the hand of God directing my steps. I am sure that from above he will say: Lula, take care of these people here”he said.

The PT member also said that he treated religions democratically when he was president, took care that there was religious freedom in the country and recalled a law enacted in his government on the subject.

“There has never been a president in the history of Brazil who treated religions and churches with the democracy that I cared for. I doubt that anyone has taken care of and guaranteed the freedom to create a church, the freedom to practice their faith. I learned that the state must not have religion, it must not have a church. The State must guarantee the functioning and freedom of as many churches as people want to create.”said.

Lula also criticized the political and electoral involvement of churches and pastors. “No one should use God’s name in vain. No one should use God’s name to win votes. I’ve been a candidate 5 times and I’ve never been to a church trying to win a vote. The citizen goes to church, he will take care of his faith, his spirituality”said.

The meeting was organized by the PT’s evangelical nucleus, which has as one of its representatives in the State the deputy Benedita da Silva (PT-RJ).

In addition to her, former governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), deputy on the PT ticket, Lula’s wife Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja, deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB), candidate for the government of the State of Rio de Janeiro, also participated. and state deputy André Ceciliano (PT), candidate for the Senate. The act was held in a cultural center rather than a temple at Lula’s request.

The PT campaign tries to advance on the evangelical electorate that preferentially supports Bolsonaro. according to research PowerDate, Lula leads among Catholics, and Bolsonaro, among evangelicals. The president has 58% of voting intentions among this group.

For this reason, the PT campaign has tried to attract this public, although Lula refuses to personally enter a “Saint war”. This Friday’s meeting was the 1st since the beginning of the campaign, in August, with evangelicals. During the pre-campaign, the PT even met with pastors.

Bolsonaro supporters have also tried to attach the threat to the former president that he could close temples if elected. In August, an image of Janja with the orixás of Umbanda and Candomblé was also disseminated on social networks.

The Bolsonaristas’ objective would be to associate Janja’s image with the “macumba”. The term, despite designating an instrument of ceremonies of Afro-Brazilian religions, is also used to define the offerings of these religions in a pejorative way.

“For me it is very important to talk about the future of Brazil with people who have faith, who believe in God and know that the truth will prevail”said Lula as he began his speech this Friday.

The former president also said that he would not have gotten where he did “if it weren’t for the hand of God”. “Where I was born, the way I lived, without the possibilities that a mother dreams of for her child and having become president of the Republic is because there is something superior guiding her path”said.

The PT also said that, when he was elected president, in 2002, he asked God not to make mistakes. “I confess that I was afraid of making mistakes and you don’t know how many times I asked God not to let me make mistakes”said.

Throughout his speech, Lula recounted the relationship he had with his mother, Ms. Lindu, and episodes of need faced by his family. “I had the example of my mother. If the family is in harmony, everything else will be fine in the house”said.

Lula also recalled two public policies from the PT administrations that prioritized women: Bolsa Família and Minha Casa Minha Vida. The PT criticized the change of programs in the Bolsonaro government. “They created Casa Verde Amarela, but I doubt anyone has seen any Casa Verde Amarela. They ended up and didn’t put anything in its place”said.

The PT also returned to accuse Bolsonaro of lying and said that he “he stole” the 7th of September. “We cannot continue to be governed by a president who loves to lie, it is part of his daily life. He loves to boast. The last one he did now was to steal the 7th of September from the Brazilian people, which is a national civic date and he threw a party for it”said.

Alckmin spoke shortly before the PT and said that Lula “put into practice Christian values, such as love, work, inclusive growth, appreciation of the minimum wage, and decent housing”.

“I pray to God that in the lighting of this campaign, a light is turned on in the conscience of every Brazilian so that we can have a government that is truly focused on the popular interest”said.

At the end of the event, Lula, Alckmin, Janja and other allies were blessed by pastors.

Due to technical problems, the former president’s campaign was unable to broadcast the meeting with evangelicals live on social networks. But shortly after the event ended, the recording was broadcast as if it were in real time.

Watch the entirety of Lula’s meeting with evangelicals (1h55min):