In less than 10 minutes of show, Avril Lavigne becomes the most talked about subject in the world on social networks | Rock in Rio

Even before the concert on the Sunset Stage at Rock in Rio 2022 began, Avril Lavigne was already among the most talked about topics in the world on Twitter. After it started, still in the second song of the setlist… it became THE most talked about subject, in Brazil and in the WORLD! 🌍 The woman is the phenomenon of ALL generations, there’s no way!
Avril Lavigne at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Samuel Kobayashi/Multishow
+++ Ana Clara insinuates that Luísa Sonza stayed with PA and the singer gets nervous; watch
After eight years away from Brazil, Avril Lavigne performs at Rock in Rio and celebrates: ‘Best place to play’
Come check out what the crowd is thinking of this showzão:
Avril Lavigne at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Samuel Kobayashi/Multishow
QUEEN STARTED WITH EVERYTHING!
Hold my hand, friend, you are not alone!
Where are my devastated?
Avril, understand: you will ALWAYS be famous!
Date idea: watch Avril on Multishow 🥰
Here on the website and on the social networks of Multishow and Canal BIS, you can follow what is happening at Rock in Rio 2022 from wherever you are. You can also follow the presentations through Globoplay + live channels. And on Friday, the 9th, there’s more live here on the website and on the Humor Multishow channel, on YouTube, from 19:30. Don’t miss Ana Clara and Blogueirinha, straight from Cidade do Rock in Ana e a Vegana, Multishow’s first videocast.