Increase in aid will generate improvement in sales, says Association

The increase in the value of Auxílio Brasil from R$ 400 to R$ 600 will still boost sales in local businesses in Brazil. At least that’s what the Brazilian Association of Supermarkets (Abras) projects. When releasing the latest data on consumer behavior, they said they expect an improvement this semester.

According to data from Abras, the situation has been showing a gradual improvement in recent months. Considering the accumulated of the last 12 months until July of this year, the expansion is 2.57%. With the increase in the value of Auxílio Brasil, the Association expects this rate to rise to 3% or 3.3% by the end of this year 2022.

Trust is not only due to the issue of increasing the value of the social program. They also take into account data released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), which reveal an improvement in the employment situation. With more people receiving salaries, it is natural to project an improvement in supermarket sales.

There are still other points that make the projection optimistic. Abras believes it can further improve the outlook because of the proximity of Black Friday, which usually drives sales. There is also an expectation for Christmas and for the World Cup, which will take place between November and December this year.

In 2020, official data from Abras and IBGE pointed out that the Federal Government’s Emergency Aid helped to save trade numbers from a blow that could be historic. On that occasion, the executive branch released five installments of R$600, which could reach R$1,200 in the case of single mothers, in addition to four rounds of R$300, which could reach R$600.

Brazil aid

The logic of Auxílio Brasil is different. Based on official information from the Ministry of Citizenship, it is possible to say that the benefit currently makes payments of R$ 600 to just over 20 million families in all regions.

It wasn’t always like that. Between November 2021 and July 2022, the minimum payment of Auxílio Brasil was R$400. The increase of R$200 only took effect in August of this year, shortly after the approval of the Benefits PEC.

This is the text that released R$ 41 billion for use by the Federal Government in the middle of the election year. In addition to increasing the value of Auxílio Brasil, the executive branch also raised the value of the national gas voucher from R$53 to R$110.

2023

If, on the one hand, the market celebrates the increase in Auxílio Brasil and other social programs for this year, on the other hand, there is concern about the year 2023. After all, the Benefits PEC only provides for increases until the end of this year. year.

Although President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has guaranteed that he will maintain the level of Aid at R$ 600, the budget plan sent to the National Congress does not point in this direction. The document cites a decrease in the balance to R$ 405 as of January 2023.

In addition, the Government also indicates that next year it will not release balances from new social programs such as Pix Caminhoneiro and the taxi driver allowance. Both projects are making transfers of R$ 1 thousand per month until the end of this year.