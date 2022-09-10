India suspends exports of broken meats and taxes white and brown rice – Planeta Arroz

(By Cleiton Evandro dos Santos, AgroDados/Planeta Arroz) The government of India, the world’s largest rice exporter, with 21.5 million tonnes shipped last year, banned exports of broken rice and imposed a 20% tariff on exports of various types of rice today, Thursday, September 8th. The goal is to increase domestic supply and calm an escalation in local prices after the monsoon with below-average rains led to a reduction in the sowing area forecast for its main crop.

India exports rice to more than 150 countries, it accounts for 40% of world trade, and any reduction in its shipments is likely to increase pressure on global food prices, which are already high because of drought, heat waves in Asia, Europe and North America, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The new tariff is expected to discourage traditional customers from the Asian country from shopping in the Indian market and direct them to rivals, which are Thailand and Vietnam. These two countries also announced an agreement to raise prices and the volume of shipments this season.

The Government of India has excluded parboiled rice and basmati from the export tariff, which will take effect from tomorrow, 9 September.

New Delhi has also banned the export of 100% rice, which some poor African countries import for human consumption, although the variety is mostly used as pet food and in animal feed in protein production chains such as poultry, pork and dairy farming.

The tax will affect shipments of white and brown rice, which account for more than 60% of India’s exports, according to BV Krishna Rao, president of the All India Rice Exporters Association (AIREA). China is one of the first countries to be affected by the supply cut, as it has been buying broken goods on a large scale from its neighbor, even though diplomatic relations are strained by the dispute over a border territory.

“With this tax, Indian rice shipments will become uncompetitive in the world market. Buyers will look for alternatives and, at first, will move to Thailand and Vietnam,” said Rao.

India accounts for more than 40% of global rice shipments and competes with Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan and Myanmar in the world market.

Below-average rainfall in the main rice producing states such as West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh has raised the Indian government to worry about maintaining its production scale, stocks and prices. So much so that political leaders announced a plan for subsidized purchases of local production for public stocks, which is a record. The country has already banned wheat exports and restricted sugar shipments this year.

In light of the action, Indian cereal exports are projected to fall by at least 25% in coming months because of the added tax, said Himanshu Agarwal, chief executive of Satyam Balajee, India’s biggest rice exporter.

Exporters want the government not to consider the validity of the rule for export contracts already signed, with ships embarking or scheduled in ports. “Buyers cannot pay 20% more than the agreed price and even sellers cannot pay the fee. The government should exempt contracts already signed,” said Agarwal.

India’s rice exports reached a record 21.5 million tonnes in 2021, more than the combined shipments of the next four largest rice exporters in the world: Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan and the United States.

India has been the cheapest supplier of rice by a huge margin, and that has protected African countries like Nigeria, Benin and Cameroon to some extent from rising wheat and maize prices, said a Mumbai-based trader with a global trade.

“Except rice, prices of all food crops were going up. Rice is joining the rally now,” he said. The ban on broken rice shipments could seriously affect purchases from China for feed purposes, he said.

China was the biggest buyer of broken rice, with purchases of 1.1 million tonnes in 2021, while African countries such as Senegal and Djibouti bought broken rice for human consumption.

How does this impact Brazil?

The measure adopted by India will have an immediate impact on the world market. Rice prices tend to gain momentum in markets in Thailand, Vietnam, Burma and Pakistan at first. Gradually, with demand maintained and with a likely more avid search for the grain to guarantee the supply of countries in Asia and Africa, a new wave of removal of customs tariffs and economic barriers in large importing countries should occur.

Finally, this wave must reach the United States and Mercosur. Broken rice from Brazil is responsible for annual averages close to 400 thousand tons exported (in husk basis) to Africa, USA and Europe. United States and Europe with the objective of producing feed for dogs and cats, and for Africa aimed at human consumption, aiming to meet the demand for regional cuisine.

However, it should be noted that India and Vietnam are better known in the rice world for being part of a list of suppliers of the Indica variety – our long thin rice – of low quality. So much so that almost the entire volume of the last imports carried out by Brazil, in 2020/21, under the withdrawal of TEC by the federal government, had to be directed to animal feed because of the smell and visual aspect.

The news shakes the global market, but one should not expect an immediate vertiginous bull reaction. It will be gradual. But for the production chain, it is very welcome.