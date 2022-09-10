INSS ceiling may exceed R$ 7.6 thousand in 2023; know the forecast

The federal government sent the National Congress the draft Budget for 2023, a document that includes the forecast for next year’s minimum wage. The information also makes it possible to calculate the new benefit values paid by INSS (National Social Security Institute).

Read more: INSS: can those who find themselves in a new relationship lose their pension for death?

If expectations are confirmed, the pension ceiling will increase from R$ 7,087.22 to R$ 7,612.38 as of January. The floor, or minimum amount that an insured can receive, will go from R$1,212 to R$1,302 next year.

The readjustment in the value of the minimum wage, which reflects on INSS benefits, is a measure established by law. It aims to avoid a loss in the population’s purchasing power, so it is calculated based on the INPC (National Consumer Price Index).

According to the proposal sent by the government, the INPC accumulated this year should be around 7.41%. The indicator measures inflation for families that receive between 1 and 5 minimum wages per month.

The country’s official inflation is measured by the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), which shot up 10.07% in the 12 months through July.

INSS table

With the correction of the minimum wage to R$ 1,302 in 2023, there will be no change only in the INSS floor and ceiling. Check the table below for some examples of how the value of retirements, pensions and other aid should be in the next year:

Value in 2022 Value in 2023 BRL 1,212 BRL 1,302 BRL 1,300 BRL 1,504 BRL 1,500 BRL 1,611 BRL 2,000 BRL 2,148 BRL 3,000 BRL 3,222 BRL 4,000 BRL 4,296 BRL 5,000 BRL 5,371 BRL 6,000 BRL 6,445 BRL 7,000 BRL 7,519 BRL 7,087 BRL 7,612

It is worth remembering that all the values ​​and percentages mentioned above may change in the coming months, depending on the advance of inflation.