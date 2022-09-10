‘Intolerance took another life’, says Lula about the murder of PT by Bolsonarista in MT | Elections 2022

According to Lula, the crime was motivated by political intolerance.

According to the MT Civil Police, Rafael Silva de Oliveira, 22, who is a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), stabbed at least 15 times and then used an ax to try to decapitate Benedito Cardoso dos Santos, who was 42 years old. years and was a supporter of Lula.

The crime took place in Confresa, a city about 1,000 km from Cuiabá. The victim and the author worked together cutting firewood for a pottery on a property in rural Confresa. Oliveira was arrested and should be transferred this Friday to a prison.

“It is with great sadness that I heard the news of the murder of Benedito Cardoso dos Santos, in the rural area of ​​Confresa. Intolerance took another life. Brazil does not deserve the hatred that has been established in that country. My condolences to Benedito’s family and friends “, said Lula through a social network.

Supporter of President Bolsonaro who was arrested after stabbing Lula's supporter to death. — Photo: Civil Police

Santos’ death came two months after PT Marcelo Aloizio de Arruda, 50, a father of four, was shot dead by a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro, Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho, in Foz do Iguaçu (PR).

Arruda was celebrating his PT-themed birthday at a sports association in the city, when Guaranho drove his car into the venue shouting “Aqui é Bolsonaro”. After an argument, the bolsonarista shot Arruda, who died after being rescued.

The Civil Police of Paraná concluded an investigation and there was no political motivation for the crime and indicted him for doubly qualified murder, for clumsy motive and causing common danger. On August 10, Guaranho was discharged from the hospital and was later arrested and taken to the São José dos Pinhais penitentiary.

Rafael was taken to the police station, where he confessed to the crime. He reported that, during the argument, the victim punched him and grabbed a knife. He then went after the victim and took the knife for himself.

Still according to the version presented to the police chief, Benedito would have run and Rafael chased him and started hitting him in the back. The victim would have been lying on the ground and the author took the opportunity to hit her with blows to the eye, neck and forehead. According to the delegate, the author said that there were at least 15 blows.

According to the delegate, Rafael went to a shed to get an axe, went to Benedito, who was still alive, and hit him in the neck.

After the crime, the author sought medical attention at a health unit in the municipality with cuts on his forehead and hand. He claimed that he had been the victim of an attempted robbery.

The suspect was then taken to the police station to testify and, according to police, confessed to the crime.