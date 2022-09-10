Ipec: candidates for governor of Ceará are technically tied in all 2nd round simulations | Elections 2022 in Ceará

A survey by Ipec (formerly Ibope) released this Friday (9), commissioned by TV Verdes Mares, points to a technical tie in all 2nd round simulations.

Captain Wagner appears numerically ahead of Roberto Cláudio and Elmano de Freitas. Roberto Cláudio appears ahead of Elmano de Freitas in the simulation between the two.

The survey heard 1,200 people between the 6th and 8th of September in 56 municipalities in Ceará. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, given a 95% confidence level.

The research was registered at the Ceará Regional Electoral Court (TRE-CE) under the number CE-08984/2022 and at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the number BR-06797/2022.

See the result of the stimulated search:

Scenario 1 – Captain Wagner x Roberto Cláudio; single stimulated response, in %:

Captain Wagner (UB): 41%

Roberto Cláudio (PDT): 40%

Blanks and nulls: 12%

Don’t know: 8%

Scenario 2 – Captain Wagner x Elmano de Freitas; single stimulated response, in %:

Captain Wagner (UB): 44%

Elmano de Freitas (PT): 38%

Blanks and nulls: 10%

Don’t know: 8%

Scenario 3 – Roberto Cláudio x Elmano de Freitas; single stimulated response, in %:

Roberto Cláudio (PDT): 38%

Elmano de Freitas (PT): 35%

Blanks and nulls: 17%

Don’t know: 10%