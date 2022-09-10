Ipespe in SP: Haddad leads by 15 points; Tarcísio and Rodrigo have a technical tie

An Ipespe poll released this Friday 9th, commissioned by Fundação Padre Anchieta, points out that Fernando Haddad (PT) leads the race for the government of São Paulo, 15 points ahead of the second place.

This is the same advantage identified by the survey published by Ipec on Monday 5th. On Thursday 8th, a Quaest survey indicated that PT’s lead is 13 points.

Check out the results of the new round of Ipespe in the first round:

Fernando Haddad (PT): 36%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 21%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 16%

Altino Junior (PSTU): 1%

Vinicius Poit (New): 1%

Carol Vigliar (UP): 1%

Gabriel Colombo (PCB): 1%

The other candidates did not score. Whites and nulls add up to 12% and another 12% do not know or did not respond.

Check out the second round simulations in the new Ipespe survey:

Fernando Haddad 48% x 35% Tarcisio de Freitas

Fernando Haddad 46% x 37% Rodrigo Garcia

Rodrigo Garcia 32% x 31% Tarcisio de Freitas

Ipespe interviewed 1,000 São Paulo voters by telephone between September 5 and 7. The estimated margin of error is 3.2 percentage points, considering a confidence interval of 95%. The survey is registered with the Electoral Court under protocol SP-09627/2022.