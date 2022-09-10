Ipespe poll: Lula has an 8-point advantage over Bolsonaro in the 1st round

Lula and Bolsonaro fight in isolation for the presidency (photo: Miguel Schincariol/AFP) In a survey released this Saturday (10/9) by the Institute for Social, Political and Economic Research (Ipespe), Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) appears with 44% of voting intentions for the presidency. Less than a month before the elections, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has 36% and appears in second place in the race for the Plateau.

The data show that the candidate for reelection oscillated positively in relation to the previous poll, released on September 3, when he had 35% of the intentions. Lula remained stable. Bolsonaro’s variation, however, is within the poll’s margin of error, which is three percentage points.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) follow, tied within the margin of error, with 8% and 5% of voting intentions, respectively. Felipe D’Ávila (Novo) and Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) each have 1% of the intentions.

The Ipespe survey was carried out in partnership with the Brazilian Association of Electoral Researchers (Abrapel) and is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under protocol BR-07606/2022.

1,100 people from all regions of Brazil were interviewed between the 7th and 9th of September, after the Independence holiday demonstrations, therefore. The data presented in this article were from the surveys stimulated, when the interviewer lists the names of candidates.

second round

In an eventual second round, the Ipespe poll points Lula with 52% of the voting intentions against 39% for Jair Bolsonaro. They would vote blank or annul the vote, 7% of respondents and 2% did not respond or said they did not know who to vote for.

In relation to last week’s Ipespe poll, Bolsonaro fluctuated positively by 1 point, while Lula lost 1% of mentions. Both variations are within the margin of error.