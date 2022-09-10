iPhone 13 is cheaper after the launch of the iPhone 14

After the launch of the iPhone 14, the price of previous generations of Apple cell phones began to plummet in Brazilian retail. Among the offers, you can find all models of the iPhone 13 line with up to 29% off on Amazon.

This is the case, for example, of the iPhone 13 blue 512 GB device, which lowered the price by R$ 600 and was acquired for R$ 6,799 (offer link). The device has a 6.1-inch screen, 12-megapixel cameras, and the ability to record in 4K.

The “Mini” line will not be present in the iPhone 14 line. However, for those who prefer iPhones with smaller screens – 5.4 inches –, the 256GB blue iPhone 13 Mini is 23% off, starting at R$5,830 (offer link).

Moving on to the Pro models, the 128GB model, in green, lowered the price to R$6,654.87, a savings of R$826 (offer link). The screen is 6.1 inches, and includes a third lens with 6 times optical zoom.

And, for those who like an iPhone with an even bigger screen, the silver Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB is 25% off, for R$ 8,638.92, and can be paid in up to 10 installments of R$ 863.91 without interest. (offer link).

Links to these and other devices with the biggest discounts on Amazon can be accessed below:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

All prices and conditions reported here were checked at the end of this article. However, as it is a promotional action, discounts can be changed at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock or units reserved for these offers.

See also other offers this week: