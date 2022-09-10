iPhone 13 price drops more than BRL 1,000 after iPhone 14 launch

Apple presented the new iPhone 14 devices. Thus, the price of previous models of the brand dropped to R$ 1,100.00

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Last Wednesday (7), at an event in California (USA), Apple presented the new iPhone 14 devices. Thus, with the launch, the price of previous models of the brand dropped to R$ 1,100.00.

According to Apple, the new iPhones feature all-day battery life, crash detection and high-quality low-light photos.

iPhone 14

Therefore, the new generation of Apple cell phones is available in four models, ranging from R$7,599.00 to R$15,499.00:

iPhone 14;

iPhone 14 Plus;

iPhone 14 Pro; and

iPhone 14 Pro Max.

New values ​​from previous iPhone models

In short, with the new release of Apple, the previous models underwent readjustment:

iPhone 13 mini (128 GB): from R$6,599.00 to R$5,699.00;

iPhone 13 mini (256 GB): from R$7,599.00 to R$6,699.00;

iPhone 13 mini (512 GB): from R$9,599.00 to R$8,699.00;

iPhone 13 (128 GB): from R$7,599.00 to R$6,499.00;

iPhone 13 (256 GB): from R$8,599.00 to R$7,499.00;

iPhone 13 (512 GB): from BRL 10,599.00 to BRL 9,499.00;

iPhone 12 (128 GB): BRL 5,699.00 (unavailable);

iPhone 12 (256 GB): BRL 6,1599.00 (unavailable);

iPhone 12 (512 GB): BRL 7,199.00 (unavailable).

iPhone without charger

In October 2020, after announcing the new iPhone 12, Apple stopped including the plug adapter in all its devices, claiming that the decision integrates “its environmental objectives”.

Thus, on September 6, 2022, the Ministry of Justice ordered the suspension of the sale of iPhones without a charger. In addition, it imposed a fine of BRL 12 million on Apple.

Image: Marian Weyo/shutterstock.com