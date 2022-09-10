iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: what changes in Apple’s premium phone | Cell

The iPhone 14 Pro is the successor to the iPhone 13 Pro, suitable for those looking for a cell phone with cutting-edge features. Apple’s launch has a suggested price starting at R$9,499 in Brazil. The device received a visual upgrade, with an interactive notch and always-on screen. In addition, it had a technical sheet reinforcement, represented mainly by the A16 Bionic processor. Know the similarities and differences between smartphones in the lines of the comparison below.

The new generation arrives at the same price as the previous one in space black, silver, gold and deep purple. Meanwhile, about a year later, the iPhone 13 Pro is sold in the range of R$ 7,249 in online retail, in the colors sierra blue, silver, gold, graphite and alpine green.

The iPhone 14 Pro screen arrives with changes in terms of design as well as specifications. In the field of settings, one of the highlights is the brightness of up to 2 thousand nits, optimized for using the device outdoors. Another novelty is the always-on display (Always On Display in English), which is always available with information such as time and music player. The display automatically dims when it touches a surface or is placed in a pocket.

Despite significant changes, the newly launched iPhone rescues aspects of its predecessor, such as a 6.1-inch screen, with an adaptive rate of 120 Hz provided by ProMotion technology, and an OLED panel. Thus, both are able to guarantee clear images, with faithful colors and an efficient transition between one scene and another.

The iPhone 14 Pro is slightly larger and heavier – which should make it impossible to use the same case for both models. The changes don’t stop there, as the current model’s screen comes with a pill-shaped notch to replace the old cutout. Exclusive to the Pro and Pro Max lines, the new notch is called Dynamic Island and is able to show icons, expand and interact according to usage. O TechTudo tested and liked the novelty.

The rear does not reserve significant changes between one generation and another. What does change, however, are the colors of the finish. While the iPhone 13 Pro reserves color options such as saw blue, silver, gold, graphite and alpine green, the successor has shades of space black, silver, gold and deep purple.

Coating and composition were not segments that registered changes, so the scratch and impact protection provided by Ceramic Shield can be found in both devices. Water certification, IP68, and Super Retina XDR display technology also apply to both data sheets.

Between one generation and another, the main camera had a 4 times increase in the number of megapixels compared to the previous model. This and other changes lead to the conclusion that, this time, Apple invested in changes beyond resources. The iPhone 14 Pro photo set is now organized as follows:

48 MP main and ƒ/1.78 aperture

Ultra wide 12 MP and ƒ/2.2 aperture

12 MP telephoto lens and ƒ/2.8 aperture

12 MP front and ƒ/1.9 aperture

For comparison purposes, it is worth detailing the structure of the iPhone 13 Pro predecessor, which has the following arrangement:

12 MP main aperture ƒ/1.5

12MP Ultra Wide ƒ/1.8 aperture

12MP telephoto ƒ/2.8 aperture

12 MP front ƒ/2.2 aperture

The front cameras continue with 12 MP in both phones, but they have a slight difference in the focal aperture, which can give an advantage to the newer model in terms of capture quality. Also on the iPhone 14 Pro, the selfie sensor is located in the pill that also stores the facial recognition sensor.

As for features, the newest phone brings news like quad-pixel technology, which combines four pixels into one. In addition to optimizing the storage of photographs, which come out with 12 MP, the tool also helps to make sharper captures in dark places. But for those who work with photographs and need the expanded version, they can also have the records in 48 MP.

Continuing with the cinema mode, inaugurated in the iPhone 13 line, the 14 Pro brings video tools that guarantee quality records, such as 4K recordings at 60, 30, 25 or 24 fps (frames per second) and maintenance of the optical stabilizer. . The flash also undergoes restructuring, so adjusting the LEDs so that they can boost brightness by up to 10%.

performance and storage

As usual, Apple announced a new processor along with the new models. The difference is that, this time, only Pro models had access to it. Naturally, the iPhone 14 Pro takes the new chip (A16 Bionic) in the datasheet and has advanced functions such as a six-core CPU and a five-core GPU. The manufacturer promises a 60% better performance of the processor compared to other components available on the market.

The iPhone 13 Pro, in turn, adds the A15 Bionic, a previous version of the current chipset. Despite the downside in terms of upgrades, the penultimate release component garnered praise in terms of graphics processing and machine learning. Unlike the launch, the entire previous line was assembled with the same chip.

Differences aside, the two end up meeting in terms of storage and RAM memory. The data space, in both cases, reserves options of 128, 256, 512 GB and 1 TB, for those looking for a good size for files, photos and applications. However, they follow Apple’s standard and do not support memory card, which excludes the possibility of storage expansion.

As usual, Apple has not released official figures on RAM. This spec is estimated to be around 6GB on phones. It is worth noting that the iPhone 14 Pro invests in the LPDDR 5 standard, faster configuration in the transmission of information.

While the Pro line had benefits in terms of design and cameras, the simpler family profited in the battery field. Therefore, there are no significant differences in this regard, as both offer more than 20 hours of video playback and 75 hours of audio playback.

Recharging, with a maximum power of 20W, marks another similarity between the models. This helps in the time the phone will be in the socket, so as to reduce the charging time. The brand estimates that the devices need only 30 minutes of charge to reach 50% battery.

Still in this sense, it is important to remember that both support wireless charging via MagSafe with charging power of up to 15W.

Just like the releases of the company presided over by Tim Cook, the iPhone 14 Pro also arrives with an updated system. In this case, iOS 16 lands in the newly announced settings with features ranging from lock screen customization to creating passwords for specific gallery albums.

The software should reach the other models covered by the update from the 12th of September. Thus, the varied features should not be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro. For now, only he has access to new features such as the Lockdown Mode feature, which reinforces data privacy for potential victims of the attack, such as public figures, journalists, etc.

The iPhone 13 Pro, despite leaving the factory with iOS 15 , should receive an update to the new system soon. Quoted for the iOS 16 compatible list, it should run the same tools as the iPhone 14 Pro in no time.

In common, the datasheets bring specifications such as 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 and NFC, which makes it possible to make payments by approximation without needing a card to do so. On the other hand, the distinctions start with Bluetooth, as it has a more current version on the iPhone 14 Pro.

The successor to the iPhone 13 Pro arrives with a standout feature in terms of security, created to issue distress calls through short messages sent by satellite. In addition, the model sold in the North American market will waive entry for physical chips, since the only option will be eSIMs.

The iPhone 13 Pro was introduced in September 2021 with a starting price of BRL 9,499. For more expensive versions, the value reached R$ 14,499, as is the case of the device with 1 TB of storage. Currently, models with 128 GB can be seen for values ​​from R$ 7,249 on Amazon.

The iPhone 14 Pro, from September 2022, was presented for values ​​from R$ 9,499. Sales haven’t started yet.

Check the specifications in the table below.

iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Specifications iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Launch september 2021 september 2022 launch price BRL 9,499 BRL 9,499 Current price BRL 7,249 – Screen 6.1 inches 6.1 inches screen resolution 2532 x 1170 pixels 2556 x 1179 pixels Processor A15 Bionic A16 Bionic RAM memory 6GB (estimate) 6GB (estimate) Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Memory card no support no support Back camera 12 MP Main, 12 MP Ultra Wide, 12 MP Telephoto 48 MP Main, 12 MP Ultra Wide, 12 MP Telephoto Frontal camera 12 MP 12 MP Drums up to 22 hours of video playback and 75 hours of audio up to 23 hours of video playback and 75 hours of audio Operational system iOS 15 iOS 16 Dimensions and weight 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm; 204 g 147.5 x 71.5 x 7.85 mm; 206 g Colors sierra blue, silver, gold, graphite and alpine green space black, silver, gold and deep purple

