is paid today (9)? See the TABLE OF SIP 2022; how to CONSULT PIS and the PIS 2023 CALENDAR

O PIS 2021 it’s the PIS 2022 continue to be paid this Friday (9) to some workers.

Added to that, thousands of subscribers from PIS Pasep keep looking for PIS base year 2021 – the salary allowance of those who worked in 2021.

In a nutshell, the PIS base year 2021 has not yet been released to citizens. See more information below.

PIS

O PISthe Social Integration Program, carries out the annual transfer of a salary bonus to workers in private companies.

In general, the PIS payment is carried out by Caixa Econômica Federal in the year following the activity performed.

WHO HAS THE RIGHT TO PIS



see who can receive the PIS in the video below:

CONSULT PIS

For consult PIS 2022just access one of the following platforms:

Digital Work Portfolio;

Cashier Worker;

Box Has.

PIS 2022

Those who worked in 2020 only received the benefit between February and March of this year – the PIS 2022.

But although the money has already been distributed, according to data released by the Ministry of Labor at the end of May, about 480,000 workers have not yet withdrawn the PIS Pasep 2022.

2022 SIP TABLE

The value of PIS 2022 varies as follows:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – R$ 1,212.

2022 PIS CALENDAR

At the end of March, the 2022 PIS calendar was closed, but the amounts can be redeemed until December 29 by those who have not yet withdrawn the allowance.

Once the installment is available, it will be possible to withdraw PIS:

at ATMs;

at the Lotéricas and CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;

at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

PIS 2021

As mentioned, the PIS 2021 remains available since March for those who worked in 2019.

But to receive the allowance PIS Pasep 2021the worker must apply to the Ministry of Labor.

2021 PIS TABLE

THE PIS 2021 table defines the value of PIS 2021 based on the period worked.

In this way, the PIS 2021 varies between R$92 and R$1,100.

The maximum amount of one minimum wage, in force in 2019, is released to those who were active during all months of the year.

2021 PIS CALENDAR



O calendar of PIS 2021 informs when PIS is paid to the worker.

The money is transferred after sending a request, which can be done through:

From the e-mail, sending the order to the e-mail address “[email protected]”, and replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state where the worker lives. For example, if the worker resides in Pernambuco, the e-mail will be the “[email protected]”;

From the Alô Trabalhador central, calling 158.

PIS BASE YEAR 2021

Added to this, the 2021 workers’ allowance, the PIS base year 2021, has not been released to date.

One of the reasons for the delay is that the PIS 2022 was already paid earlier this year to 2020 workers.

PIS CALENDAR BASE YEAR 2021

Although there is still no official date, it is expected that the allowance will only be paid in 2023 – the PIS 2023.

In this way, to receive the PIS 2023 it would be necessary:

Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received up to two minimum wages in 2021;

Have performed any paid work for at least 30 days in 2021;

Have the data updated in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

PIS 2023: PIS 2023 CALENDAR

The current minimum wage is BRL 1,212but it is expected that the PIS base year 2021 be passed on only in the next year.

In 2023, the amount of the allowance could reach R$ 1,294, if there is confirmation of the increase in the minimum wage.

O 2023 PIS calendar has not yet been released, but the benefit is believed to be paid in early 2023.