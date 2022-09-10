Is the NEW minimum wage surprising Brazilians? Check the estimated VALUE

The economic crisis around the world is making the front pages of newspapers daily. And Brazilians who receive the minimum wage (or less) in Brazil are feeling inflation and price increases in their pockets.

That’s why the new minimum wage in 2023 is being looked forward to with such anticipation. After all, will the expected value be a big difference in the lives of Brazilians? Understand and know what the initial projection is.

Minimum Wage 2023 – What is set?

First of all, it is important to remember that until recently, all possibilities of a new salary floor were just projections.

However, the Federal Government officially sent the Annual Budget Law project to the National Congress. The document was released by the Ministry of Economy on the 31st.

Namely, the Budget Law of 2023 is what should regulate the basis of what will be spent by the government in the next year.

And, according to the text, the forecast of minimum wage value in 2023 is BRL 1,302.

See too: Sites are saying 14th SALARY has been APPROVED, but is this really true? Understand!

New minimum wage value set?

It is important to remember that this is the projection through the Budget Law project.

In other words, it is still necessary to wait for a definition that happens at the end of this year or in the beginning of 2023.

Still, the good news is that the projection claims a minimum wage above inflation. Initially, specialists spoke of an increase that did not reach R$ 1,300.

For understand the new minimum wage of 2023 foreseen:

The value can increase by R$ 90;

It represents an increase slightly higher than the 7.41% – INPC forecast for this year.

When is the new minimum wage for 2023 confirmed?

Finally, it is also important to remember that if the accumulated INPC inflation increases, the government needs to review the values. This is because, according to the law, the floor cannot be lower than the previous year’s inflation.

According to an article by G1, the confirmation of the new value of the minimum wage in 2023 should happen by the end of this year.

Finally, it is important to remember that, if this value is confirmed, the minimum wage will not have real gains again. This will be the fourth year without an increase, only correcting for inflation.

Minimum salary of more than R$ 6 thousand?

Today, the minimum wage in the country is set at R$1,212.00 and forecasts indicate an increase below R$1,400 for next year. However, did you know that recent research indicates that the minimum wage in Brazil, so that a family could live to meet all their needs, is R$6,388? This is the result that DIESEE brought in a last balance sheet made in the month of July.

According to DIESEE (Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies), the amount needed would be equivalent to five times more than the current amount, which is received by a considerable part of the population. It takes into account issues such as hygiene, education, housing, health, transport, food and more details to calculate the minimum necessary and arrive at this value.

For example, still according to DIESEE, taking into account the last period of 12 months, between August 2021 and August 2022, the minimum wage according to statistics regarding the minimum necessary to survive jumped from R$ 5,583.90 (August 2021) to BRL 6,298.61 (August 2022).

In other words, this represents an increase of almost BRL 1,000 in the average amount needed to survive, although the real minimum wage in the period rose just over BRL 100: from BRL 1,100.00 to BRL 1,212.00. See the comparison of a few months of the period when it comes to the real minimum wage and the minimum wage necessary to meet the needs:

August 2021 – BRL 5,583.90

October 2021 – BRL 5,886.50

December 2021 – BRL 5,800.98

February 2022 – BRL 6,012.18

April 2022 – BRL 6,754.33

June 2022 – BRL 6,527.67

August 2022 – BRL 6,298.61

Areas and positions that hire MOST in Brazil

Gupy, one of the main hiring tools in the country, released data from a survey based on its period of activity that reveals which areas and positions had the most professionals hired between the years 2015 to 2022, a period of company’s performance.

In this sense, the retail sector emerged as the one that hired the most, with about 20% of the total. Then came the technology and healthcare sectors. Among all the areas, the operational area had the most opportunities and the positions that hired the most were analyst, operator and assistant.

In addition, among the regions of the country, the Southeast was responsible for having the highest number of employee hires.

Highest paid professions in Brazil and in the world

When thinking about which profession to pursue, a factor that can be of relevance to many people is the salary paid. In this sense, is it possible to point out which are the highest paid professions in Brazil and in the world? According to the Salary portal, it is possible. So, what are the professions that have the highest remuneration for working hours between 40 and 43 hours?

In the first place, there is the profession of Exchange and Foreign Trade Director, with R$ 29,960.89. Next, with similar salaries, are Banking Products Director, with R$ 27,747.25 and Leasing Director, with R$ 27,271.22. Closing the top 5 are the careers of Market Risk Director and Capital Markets Director, with salaries of R$26,830.29 and R$25,925.20, respectively. These are the professions in Brazil.

In the world, the scenario is a little different, with health professions being the best paid, as is the case, for example, of the medical career and its various specialties, such as obstetrician, surgeon and anesthesiologist being among the main ones.

See too: See how the INSS FREE period works; many people still don’t know this