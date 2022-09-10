You medical certificates are documents used to pay absences, both in the academic environment and in the professional environment. They are commonly adopted to prevent the person from having any loss in performance or remuneration at the end of the month. But is there a limit of medical certificates that can be taken in the year?

In general, people have doubts about how the legislation protects the citizen in relation to medical certificates.

The main purpose of this document is to justify absences due to illness. Therefore, the company cannot refuse the medical certificate, only in cases where it is false or contrary to official law.

What is the limit of medical certificates that can be taken in the year?

According to current legislation, there are no limits on medical certificates that can be presented monthly or annually.

However, there are specific cases in which the employee may fail to attend the service, as stated in the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT).

The maximum period paid by the company for the absence of the professional is up to 15 calendar days. After this period, as of the 16th day, the payment is made under the responsibility of Social Security, but only with specific registration under one of the benefits maintained by the INSS.

The CLT establishes different deadlines for each situation for presenting the medical certificate. In this sense, article 473 deals with cases of medical consultations and exams during the period of pregnancy of the wife or partner and for the follow-up of the child up to six years of age in medical consultation.

Finally, it is possible to request up to three days for every 12 months of work in cases where there is cancer screening testswith official proof to the employer.